Pakistan urges US to facilitate fair settlement of Palestinian issue

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while speaking with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Sunday, expressed the deep concern and anxiety of the Pakistani people over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Foreign Affairs) said.

The statement said he underlined the importance of the US role in providing the necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace and facilitate a just solution.

The statement said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and important regional developments. Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Afghan peace process while underlining that achieving a peaceful political solution in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as key international and regional actors.

Underlining the importance of responsible withdrawal, the Foreign Minister stressed that the reduction of violence, permanent ceasefire and the use of this historic opportunity to ensure a comprehensive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution was necessary.

The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and the progress made in strengthening anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering regimes. He reaffirmed his determination to continue efforts in this direction.

FM Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for a broad and comprehensive partnership with the United States that was anchored in close economic cooperation, expanded regional ties, and a shared vision for a peaceful South Asia.

Qureshi stressed the splendor of transformed Pakistan, ‘Naya Pakistan‘, with its shifting focus on geo-economics. He underlined that this vision stood on three central pillars of peace, development partnerships and connection.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary Blinken agreed to stay in touch and work together to advance common bilateral and regional interests.

The development comes as Israel continued its airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday, killing 33 others, including 13 children, Gaza health officials said and Palestinian fighters fired rockets at Israel as fighting continued for a seventh day.

The pre-dawn attacks were on homes in downtown Gaza City, health officials said. An Israeli army spokesman said he would review the reports.

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 181, including 52 children, since fighting erupted last Monday. In Israel, 10 people, including two children, have been killed in rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups.

Earlier today, Qureshi held telephone conversations with his Chinese and Sudanese counterparts on the rapidly developing situation in Palestine.

Speaking with Chinese State Adviser and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Qureshi shared Pakistan’s concern about the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, which, he stressed, was becoming a major threat to Eastern peace and security. of the Middle.

The minister, clarifying his position on the issue, said that the violent attacks carried out by Israeli forces against innocent worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and unarmed civilians and children in the occupied territories were against humanitarian norms, and international law.

The Foreign Minister underlined the importance of urgent steps by the international community to stop the Israeli attacks, to protect the civilian population, to facilitate the engagement of the parties and to ensure a just and lasting solution based on the relevant UN resolutions and the vision of the two states.

Qureshi also briefed Wang Yi on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement to world leaders addressing the current serious situation.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to work together especially at the United Nations in jointly mobilizing the international community to help stop the horrific Israeli attacks on Palestine.

The two leaders exchanged views during a phone call made by the Turkish president, the PMO statement said.

It said the two leaders exchanged views on Israel’s heinous attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and worshipers inside, as well as in Gaza during Ramadan, in violation of all human norms and international law.