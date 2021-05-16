Shahid Jameel leaves the Covid panel after criticizing the government

Shahid Jameel was the chairman of the scientific advisory group of the forum known as INSACOG.

New Delhi:

Senior virologist Shahid Jameel has resigned from a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government to detect variants of the coronavirus, he told NDTV on Sunday, days after questioning treatment of the pandemic by authorities.

“It ‘s correct and I’ll have nothing more to say,” said Dr Jameel, chairman of the forum’ s scientific advisory group known as INSACOG.

“I am not obliged to give a reason,” he said in a text message to the Reuters news agency, adding that he left on Friday.

Renu Swarup, secretary of the Biotechnology Department overseeing INSACOG, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dr. Jameel had recently written a piece on New York Times in which he had said that scientists in India are facing a “stubborn response to evidence-based policy-making”.

He had highlighted issues with India’s COVID-19 management, particularly lower testing, slow vaccination rate, lack of vaccine and the need for a greater health care force.

“All of these measures have widespread support among my fellow scientists in India. But they are facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policy-making,” he wrote.

Noting gaps in the country’s data collection, he said, “On April 30, over 800 Indian scientists called on the prime minister, seeking access to data that could help them study further, predict and curb this virus. “

“Data-based decision-making is another victim, as the pandemic in India has spiraled out of control. The human cost we are enduring will leave a lasting impression,” wrote Dr Jameel.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Dr Jameel’s INSACOG, the Indian Consortium SARS-CoV-2 Genetics, warned government officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus being held in the country.

The variant, B.1.617, is one of the reasons that India is currently struggling with the world’s worst increase in COVID-19 cases that have killed thousands.

Asked why the government no longer responded forcefully to the findings, for example by restricting large rallies, Dr Jameel had told Reuters he was concerned that authorities were not paying enough attention to the evidence as they decided policy.

The central government has been widely criticized for its erroneous steps in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, including organizing the Kumbh Mela festival, attended by large crowds, and crowded election rallies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians.

Health care systems are overloaded and people have been left begging for hospital beds, oxygen and treatment on social media as the country reported more than 3 lakh infections a day over the past three weeks.

Total infections have increased by more than 20 lakh this week, and deaths by nearly 28,000. Deaths rose to 4,077 on Sunday. But experts say those numbers could be up to 10 times higher as few states count those dying from COVID-19 outside of hospitals.

One of the few countries where vaccinations are not free, the government has also been accused of flaws in its inoculation strategy – by not ordering enough doses first and then passing too much of the burden on states.

Although India is the largest nation in the world that produces vaccines, only 14.16 crore people have received at least one dose of vaccine, or approximately 10 percent of its population of 135 crore, according to data from the health ministry. The country has fully vaccinated just over 4 crore people or 2.9 percent of its population.

(Contributed by Reuters)