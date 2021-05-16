International
The EU will support the reopening of borders for British tourists, Lisbon says
Portugal expects the EU to follow suit this week by recommending that the other 26 member states reopen their borders to British tourists.
Rita Marques, Portugal’s secretary of state for tourism, said Lisbon was convinced the EU would change its current advice that EU countries allow only substantial travel from the UK, giving Europe the green light to welcome British holidaymakers.
According to Marques, the Council of EU member states is expected to add the UK to the list of third countries approved for non-essential travel to the EU later this week.
“We know that the commission will re-evaluate the concrete situation in the United Kingdom and, in principle, according to the information we have, this review [of the EU’s travel recommendations] it will be favorable for the UK, “Marques told the Financial Times.
The European Commission proposed on 3 May that member states ease easing restrictions on non-essential travel from third countries to take into account the progress of vaccination campaigns and other epidemiological developments around the world.
Portugal will welcome tourists from the UK and some EU countries by midnight on Sunday, provided Covid-19 infection levels in their countries are below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Passengers will also need to show a negative PCR test done within 72 hours before departure
Marques said the UK’s projected addition to the list of third countries on the list for non-essential travel to the EU meant Portugal was just ahead of the rest of the bloc in opening up to British visitors.
Portugal has used its rotating EU Council presidency, which ends next month, to push for the creation of a “green digital certificate”. This would allow people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or otherwise immune to travel freely within the block.
Marques is confident the certificate will be ready by June. “Our goal is to abandon country-by-country travel regulations and move to a system where rules are based on the individual person’s epidemiological situation,” she said.
Lisbon’s announcement to UK visitors on Friday put an end to uncertainty for airlines and travel companies whether Portugal would open its borders in time for British holidaymakers to take advantage of government decisions in England, Wales and Scotland to allow international youth travel from Monday
Marques, however, said the uncertainty had resulted from a misconception. Portugal reviews its Covid-19 travel regulations every 15 days and was scheduled to announce its decision on Sunday. “We decided to bring the notice forward to avoid any misunderstanding, but there was never any uncertainty in Portugal,” she said.
Portugal is a popular destination for holidaymakers in the UK and the only EU country on England’s “green list” of 12 destinations for which a 10-day quarantine rule for returning visitors has been lifted.
This has led to an increase in demand. Jet2, the online travel agency and airline, said bookings to Faro, the airport for Portugal’s southern Algarve coast, and Madeira rose 600 percent in the 24 hours following the announcement of the green list.
Marques said 30 flights from the UK were scheduled to land in Portugal on Monday alone, most of them in Faro. Allowing holidaymakers from the UK, Portugal’s largest tourist market, she said, would help the sector recover from last year’s collapse, when overnight tourist stays returned to 1994 levels.
Portugal is among the EU’s most tourism-dependent economies, accounting for about 17 percent of national output and 19 percent of jobs. “We do not expect to go back to the tourism numbers of 2019, which was a record year, before 2023,” Marques said. “But we hope to do better this year than in 2020.”
The Commission’s recommendations on Covid-19 travel regulations are mainly followed by member states, but are not legally binding. Germany on Friday designated the UK a danger zone for the coronavirus, citing the emergence of variant B.1.617 of the virus first detected in India. Anyone entering Germany from such areas must show a negative test result or enter quarantine.
