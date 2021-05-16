Tens of thousands are evacuated to India before Cyclone Tauktae





Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in India as a heavy cyclone shifted towards landing in India, the northwestern state of Gujarat on Sunday evening. Heavy rains and winds from Cyclone Tauktae, which originated in the Arabian Sea, had already hit several states along the west coast of India, causing power outages, felling trees and resulting in at least six deaths, according to for the Reuters news agency. Four of the six deaths were in the southern state of Karnataka, where more than 70 coastal villages were affected, according to the states’ disaster management authority. The cyclone, which was classified as a very severe cyclonic storm on Saturday, is likely to intensify over the next day, Meteorological Department of Indiasaid at a conference Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said that it would arrive on the coast of Gujarat, one of India’s largest states, on Sunday, with winds blowing about 115 miles per hour. The department said it expected a tidal wave of up to nine meters in some areas, with the heaviest rainfall in some areas in Gujarat on Monday. Gujarat government officials said nearly 150,000 people were being evacuated from vulnerable areas on the coast by Sunday evening, Reuters reported.

Officials ordered the suspension of fishing operations in parts of the east-east Arabian Sea and along the west coast in some areas of India, with a fisherman advised not to go out to sea near the Gujarat coast until Monday. The cyclone comes as India is facing a devastating rise in coronavirus driven by a newer variant of the virus that has left capacity-laden hospitals and sick people struggling to care. As of Saturday evening, 266,207 people in India had died from the virus, which experts say is almost certainly a subset of the full death toll. Officials have also effectively suspended vaccinations, including in the city of Mumbai, until Tuesday.

As the cyclone approached, dozens of disaster management teams were deployed in several states, along with army, navy and coast guard units, the government said, adding in a statement Sunday that it was taking steps to ensure zero loss of life. .

In Gujarat, officials on Sunday said arrangements had been made for patients at the coronavirus centers to continue receiving treatment. Hospitals were sealing windows and doors to protect them from the wind, and more than 170 vans of mobile intensive care units were being deployed to provide emergency care, according to local average. Heavy rains on Friday from Cyclone Tauktae have already led to the evacuation of 15,000 people from the lowlands. They were temporarily relocated to camps in the southern state of Kerala, according to the Hindustan Times.

