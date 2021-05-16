East London synagogue rabbi hospitalized after ‘unprovoked and cowardly attack’





A rabbi in an East London synagogue has been ‘hospitalized’ following an ‘unprovoked and cowardly attack’, according to initial reports. Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, assistant rabbi at Chigwell & Hainault United Synagogue, is understood to have been hit several times in the head in the attack on Sunday morning, 16 May. Reports suggest that this happened near the Limes Farm Estate, where the synagogue is located. Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal condemned the “unprovoked and cowardly attack”. In a statement, he said: “Essex police have confirmed that they are treating today’s attack on Rabin Rafi as an anti-Semitic hate crime, yet police are not linking the motives of this crime to rising tensions in the Middle East and the current hostilities in Israel and Palestine. “ My London has contacted Essex Police for more information on the incident.



Although the synagogue itself is in Essex, many of its congregations travel from Hainault to the London Borough of Redbridge. Jas Athwal also said: "I am deeply saddened and saddened to hear of the attack on Rabbi Rafi. Faith leaders and locals have joined me in sending our best wishes to Rabbi Rafi for a speedy recovery. "I am in regular contact with senior police officers to ensure the safety of local people. "As a precaution, police patrols are growing around synagogues around the district. "The Redbridge Council has provided all the support we can to the police to bring the perpetrators to justice and to ensure the safety of the worshipers who go forward. "We are proud of our rich diversity and the active faith communities in Redbridge have a long history of supporting each other." He went on to call on anyone with more information to come forward regarding this "unprovoked and cowardly attack". A spokesman for the United Synagogue, the synagogue movement of which Chigwell & Hainult is a part, said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the violent attack on Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, Rabbi's assistant at the Chigwell & Hainault United Synagogue. "Right now, he is in the hospital and is being assessed for concussion after receiving a number of blows to the head. His community has informed its members and is liaising with police and the CST. "We wish Rabbit Rafi a sheleima refuah, a speedy recovery and our thoughts are that the prayers are with him, his wife, his family and his community at this very difficult time." A Community Trust (CST) spokesman told Hebrew news : We condemn this violent attack and hope the police find those responsible.







