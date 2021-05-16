The historic Albert Dock was found sinking off the coast of Wales

Get the latest news, sports and updates from Liverpool ECHO by subscribing here
Zebu had headed to Bristol for security work from her base at the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool.
She lost her anchor on Saturday while anchoring at Holyhead Marina, moving about 600 feet before reaching the catchment.
Two crew members were on board at the time.
A rescue mission was launched by the Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Center – but this was ultimately unsuccessful.
A spokesman said: “The Coast Guard immediately sought the help of a naval work vessel to try to pull the ship out of the sewers.
“The remaining withdrawal attempt was unsuccessful.
“Then we asked the Holyhead Coastguard (ground-based) rescue team and the RNLI Holyhead rescue and weather boats to help.
“We also called on the Holyhead Port Authority to assist.
“Unfortunately, the tide was falling and we were unable to remove the Tall Ship from grazing.”
HM Coastguard said the Holyhead Harbor authority is working with shipowners and insurers to consider a possible rescue operation.
In the meantime, he has urged members of the public to stay away from the fear of anchoring ropes that break and hurt passers-by.
One witness said: “This afternoon people were still walking along the pasture, but most were casually interested in what was happening.
“Only a few were stopping taking pictures on their cell phones.”
Understandably, any rescue operation, if it occurs, is unlikely to happen today.
One option is to raise the boat with a crane while pumping water to lift the weight.
Keep up to date with local updates in your area by adding your zip code below:
Another is to lift the Zebu using floating devices and scrolls attached to ropes under the container.
One complication is the ship’s electric motor.
The Zebu was the first long ship in the world to be equipped in this way – but that adds considerable weight to the ship.
A transport expert, who asked not to be named, said a rescue mission would have to be assembled quickly if the ship was to be rescued.
“When the tide turned, the ship sank and it was swallowed by the sea,” he said.
“If she does not recover in the next seven days, she will be separated.
“I hope she succeeds as Zebu is a great example of her kind and she deserves to be saved.”
Make your comment on this article using the comments section below.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos