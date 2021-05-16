The historic Albert Dock was found sinking off the coast of Wales

A rescue mission has been launched to rescue a historic ship which once graced Albert Dock.

Experts are investigating how they can save a long ship which crashed near Anglesey.

The 100-foot-long boat, the Zebu, was left half-keeled at a 45-degree angle after moving to the catchment at Holyhead Harbor.

A retreat attempt was unsuccessful and hopes it could be moved on Sunday was withdrawn after Zebu got more water during the tide.

The grounding marked some unsatisfactory days for the two-masted scissor sailing ship, which was built in Sweden in 1938.

On Thursday, the ship requested a retreat when it ran into navigation difficulties off Anglesey, North Wales Live reported.

Get the latest news, sports and updates from Liverpool ECHO by subscribing here

Zebu had headed to Bristol for security work from her base at the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool.

She lost her anchor on Saturday while anchoring at Holyhead Marina, moving about 600 feet before reaching the catchment.

Two crew members were on board at the time.

A rescue mission was launched by the Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Center – but this was ultimately unsuccessful.







(Image: Ian Cooper / North Wales Live)



A spokesman said: “The Coast Guard immediately sought the help of a naval work vessel to try to pull the ship out of the sewers.

“The remaining withdrawal attempt was unsuccessful.

“Then we asked the Holyhead Coastguard (ground-based) rescue team and the RNLI Holyhead rescue and weather boats to help.

“We also called on the Holyhead Port Authority to assist.

“Unfortunately, the tide was falling and we were unable to remove the Tall Ship from grazing.”

HM Coastguard said the Holyhead Harbor authority is working with shipowners and insurers to consider a possible rescue operation.







(Image: Ian Cooper / North Wales Live)



In the meantime, he has urged members of the public to stay away from the fear of anchoring ropes that break and hurt passers-by.

One witness said: “This afternoon people were still walking along the pasture, but most were casually interested in what was happening.

“Only a few were stopping taking pictures on their cell phones.”

Understandably, any rescue operation, if it occurs, is unlikely to happen today.

One option is to raise the boat with a crane while pumping water to lift the weight.

Keep up to date with local updates in your area by adding your zip code below:

Another is to lift the Zebu using floating devices and scrolls attached to ropes under the container.

One complication is the ship’s electric motor.

The Zebu was the first long ship in the world to be equipped in this way – but that adds considerable weight to the ship.

A transport expert, who asked not to be named, said a rescue mission would have to be assembled quickly if the ship was to be rescued.

“When the tide turned, the ship sank and it was swallowed by the sea,” he said.

“If she does not recover in the next seven days, she will be separated.

“I hope she succeeds as Zebu is a great example of her kind and she deserves to be saved.”

Make your comment on this article using the comments section below.