Saudi Arabia condemns bombing of Afghan mosque during Eid al-Adha

JEDDAH: With summer knocking on our doors, Saudi travelers will head to Kingdoms airports for their first international trips in over a year, but many face challenges ahead.
After more than 14 months of international flight bans, the Saudis are ready to use their available blue masks and use their air miles on May 17th.
Nearly 11.5 million people in the Kingdom have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and more than 400,000 recoveries have been reported by the Saudi Ministry of Health.
While some Saudis have limited their vacations or business destinations to safer areas due to COVID-19 protocols, many are not hampered by the challenges ahead and cannot wait to fasten their seat belts.
Planning a vacation in the coming months will be far from simple choices are limited and quarantine measures are in place at a number of destinations that are known for summer vacations. However, many tourists are still willing to travel and face the music.
In the wake of the global pandemic, both countries and individual travelers are wary of limitations. But even with a massive spread of vaccines in the country, and authorities facilitating travel abroad for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered from the disease, many Saudis are choosing to go closer to home.
As soon as we heard that Bahrain was allowing the Saudis to enter without the need for quarantine, we competed to book our hotel and tickets, but they were fully booked for the first week, said 34-year-old Maha Al-Hussain from Riyadh.
My family and I had the good fortune to visit Jeddah every now and then, but we got married as a holiday for the kids to roam free and swim all day, so everyone can just take a break.
My family and I have been looking for a new and different place to travel for a few days now and my dad was adamant that we do this especially after we were all vaccinated.
Kholoud Yousef
The mother of three told Arab News that although it is difficult to book flights for seven people at the moment, the family decided to make the four-hour trip to Bahrain and hope for a quiet entrance to the King Fahd Trail.
All adults have been vaccinated and our children know the rules by now, she said. We went through hardships like everyone this year. Travel is important to all of us and we have been extremely careful throughout it all. Continue to be careful until you get back home.
Earlier, Bahrain announced that all GCC visitors who have been vaccinated or fully cured are no longer required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, but must show evidence of vaccination or cure.
For the Saudis, a little more attention and attention is paid, with a welcome return campaign started by the neighboring island kingdom featuring the slogan walahna alaikom, or we miss you.
While travel status in the 20 countries on the list remains in place, airlines are willing to operate normally in many cities around the world, although a number of countries are restricting arrivals.
Some EU member states have limited arrivals from outside the EU, while others are allowing visitors to return, but with restrictions.
On Friday, Greek Ambassador to the Kingdom Alexis Konstantoloulos announced that Saudis wishing to travel to Greece would be able to do so with a negative PCR test or vaccination certification and by filling out a passenger location form.
QUICK FACTS
Saudis allowed to travel abroad: Saudis who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Saudis who received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine not less than 14 days before the flight.
Citizens who recovered from COVID-19 at least six months before the flight.
Welcome back to our Saudi friends, Greece is waiting for you, he wrote on Twitter.
Pre-trip PCR tests performed no more than 72-48 hours before arrival, travel insurance, five to 10 days post-arrival quarantine at traveler’s expense and post-arrival PCR tests are among the requirements that a number of EU member states are require, but numbers are limited as many countries are restricting non-essential travel.
The UK, a favorite destination for many Saudis, will seek self-isolation upon arrival as Saudi Arabia remains in its amber category. The list will be reviewed every three weeks, according to UK officials.
Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, Russia, Spain, Poland, Vietnam, the Czech Republic and Belgium are among the countries still suspending international tourist arrivals.
Citizens are asked to review travel restrictions for each destination as each country requires a different set of requirements before traveling and arriving.
Dubai is second, said 32-year-old PR director Yousef A. Ive visited Dubai many times in recent years and it has become something like a second home for my family and me, he told Arab News.
I did the homework. Saudi Arabia is on the UAE safe green list and no quarantine is required. Once the Saudi authorities allow it, it will be my next destination.
The search for relaxed COVID-19 restrictions has continued for weeks after the news was confirmed that the travel ban to Kingdoms would be lifted on May 17, but this is a war, as 27-year-old Kholoud Yousef explained to Arab News.
We originally planned to travel to Bali during the first week after the ban was lifted, but when we heard that the marriage had to be quarantined for five days and do two PCR tests, we realized it would take a good chunk of our time. vacation and we do not want to stick to our hotel rooms, she told Arab News.
My family and I have been looking for a new and different place to travel for a few days now and my dad was adamant that we do this especially after we were all vaccinated.
We were putting Bali on hold now and heading to Morocco next week, and it was an easy choice. All we needed was a confirmed hotel reservation. It feels good to know we can travel again. Hopefully, this will be a great trip.
