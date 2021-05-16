Iraqis living in fear thanks to Iranian-instigated violence

The mourners react as they march during a funeral procession for Ihab al-Wazni in Karbala. (File / AFP)

Death has become a major part of Iraq’s daily routine. Pro-Iran militias, death squads, hit lists and cold-blooded assassinations highlight how failed the Iraqi state is despite international and local denial.

When five Iraqis die, there is no more news. When 50 are killed, it is not quick news. When 100 lose their lives in a terrorist attack, the western media can talk generously about it for hours.

In October 2019, widespread anti-government protests took place in Baghdad and several southern provinces, with protesters speaking out against corruption, illegal militias and foreign loyalty. Although the demands of the young demonstrators were not savage or luxurious, they faced violence and brutality.

More than 800 peaceful protesters were killed, about 25,000 wounded and hundreds abducted, while the government was busy forming fact-finding committees, issuing condemnatory statements and concealing the true identities of the killers under the pretext of defending the process. Iraqi politics and the new democracy

Educating a new democracy and building an institutional state has never been achieved thanks to successive governments that have been in power since 2003, which have continued to adopt repressive policies or provide legal cover for such practices. This means that the dark era of Saddam Hussein’s regime remains as it was, only with different names and political affiliations.

Who is leading these death squads and how do they choose their targets? If any Iraqi official or politician says there is no answer, he is hiding the truth, which makes him an accomplice to these horrific crimes.

Despite being filled with thousands of surveillance cameras, main streets and popular squares have seen witnesses of political and human rights activists, with executioners always disappearing into the air, filled with confidence that their images would never be captured in tape.

Just last week, activist Ihab Al-Wazni, who was leading protests in the Iraqi city of Karbala, was killed in front of his home by a motorcyclist. The Al-Waznis neighborhood is one of the most protected areas due to its proximity to Shiite holy sites.

Al-Wazni, like millions of other Iraqis, wanted a homeland that gives his children hope for a brighter future. An earlier attempt to assassinate him in 2019 did not stop him from continuing to stand up against tyranny. He was vocal about the dangers of the regime in Tehran, the corruption of Islamists in his province, and the importance of maintaining the peaceful and focused nature of the protests.

The assassination process in Iraq begins with one of two types of fatwas issued by religious politicians such as Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, who is known for operating one of the largest and most brutal pro-Iran militias in the country. The Mahdi Army (Saraya Al-Salam), which was formed in July 2003, is responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent people across the country. It is run by ruthless thugs. Al-Sadr was once wanted for his role in the assassination of senior Shi’ite cleric Mohammed Baqir Al-Hakim in the city of Najaf. Ironically, he described the killing of Al-Waznis as a cowardly act, calling on the government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The first type of fatwa is a general order to punish, kill or abduct anyone who does not show support for the People’s Mobilization Forces or criticize its leaders. Basically, this is a license to kill. The second type is a specific order to kill a certain individual who is causing irreparable damage to the reputation of Al-Sadr or other militia leaders. Leaders develop a plan to monitor the movements of the victims, choose the method of execution, and then determine the location, date, and time of the killer.

Security and extremism expert Hisham Al-Hashimi was previously killed in front of his home in Baghdad in July 2020, but the government of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has yet to stop the series of deaths.

Saraya Al-Salam is not the only pro-Iran militia that spreads terror among the Iraqi people. More than 70 militias are operating in the country, serving the greed of the Iranian regime. These include Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, Rabaallah, Saraya Al-Khorasani and Saraya Awliya Al-Dam.

Al-Wazni’s assassination evoked memories of many protesters who decided to put their lives on the line for their homeland and pay the final price, including Safaa Al-Saray, Hussein Adel Al-Madani and his wife Sarah Talib and Fahim Al – Taie.

Following Al-Waznis’s death, the Iranian embassy in Baghdad chose to insult the intelligence of the Iraqi people by issuing a satirical statement condemning its actions. Iran has not demanded and will not demand the killing and assassination of Iraqi citizens, and it condemns in the strongest terms these terrorist acts. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always favored security, peace and prosperity for the Iraqi people.

With these words, the Iranian government gave the order to kill the victims again.

Dalia Al-Aqidi is a senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy. Twitter: @DaliaAlAqidi

