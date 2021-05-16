UK prepares for big reopening, but new variant sparks concerns – Boston News, Weather, Sports

LONDONR (AP) Travelers in England were packing their bags, bartenders polishing glasses and performers warming up as Britain prepared on Sunday for a major step out of the blockade, but with clouds of unrest looming on the horizon.

Excitement at travel reopening and hospitality was concerned that one of the most contagious virus variant seen in India is spreading rapidly and may delay further plans to reopen.

Cases of the variant have doubled in one week in the UK, challenging a sharp trend across the country in infections and deaths resulting from months-long restrictions and a rapid vaccination campaign. A growth test and accelerated vaccination attempt was being carried out in the most affected areas of the north of England by that variant.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the variant, officially known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than the UK mainstream and is likely to become the dominant variant.

That’s not over yet, Hancock told the BBC on Sunday. The virus has just gained a bit of momentum and therefore everyone needs to be just as careful and cautious.

On Monday, people in England will be able to eat a restaurant meal indoors, drink inside a pub, go to a museum, hug friends and visit each other’s homes for the first time in a month. A ban on overseas vacations is also being lifted, with trips now possible to a short list of countries with low infection rates. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following similar but slightly different reopening paths.

Patrick Dardis, chief executive of the Youngs brewery and pub, said the opening of the house which follows the reopening of the backyards and beer gardens last month is a major step on the path to normalcy.

The weather has been pretty awful, and people are brave, but we really needed this next step to come, he said.

But the places of hospitality and entertainment say they will not be able to make money until they open at full capacity. This will happen on June 21, the date set by the government to lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including social distance and masking rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said if the new variant causes a huge increase in cases, it could ruin that plan.

Britain has recorded almost 128,000 deaths from coronaviruses, the highest number reported in Europe. But new infections have dropped to an average of about 2,000 a day, compared to nearly 70,000 a day during the winter peak, and deaths have dropped to single digits a day.

Almost 70% of British adults have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 37% have had both doses.

Army-backed health officials are conducting growth testing in Bolton and Blackburn in northwest England, where cases of the new variant have piled up and pop-up vaccination sites have been set up to speed up the inoculation machine. Across the country, the government is cutting the dose gap for people over 50 from 12 to eight weeks in a bid to give them more protection.

Hancock said the scientists had a high degree of confidence that the current vaccines work against the variant identified by the Indians.

Critics of Britain’s Conservative government say soft border rules have allowed the new version to enter the country. They accuse the government of delaying the ban on visitors from India, which is experiencing a devastating coronavirus outbreak because it is seeking a trade deal with the wider country.

India was added to the UK high-risk red list on April 23, weeks after neighbors Pakistan and Bangladesh.

We should not be in this situation, said Labor Labor opposition lawmaker Yvette Cooper. This was not inevitable.

The government denies that its health policies have been influenced by political or commercial considerations.

Mark Walport, a member of the Government Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, said Britain was in a dangerous moment and people need to be careful with their new freedoms.

“My advice is that just because you can do something does not mean you have to,” he told Sky News. As much as possible, socialize outside, maintain social distancing. If you are going to hug, hug carefully.

