Mansour Abbas visits Lod, calls for calm amid Arab-Jewish violence





Mansour Abbas, Chairman of the Ra’am Party and a possible creator in the governing coalition negotiations, made a tour of Lod on Sunday amid riots in the mixed Arab-Jewish city, where he called for calm and security for all residents. During the tour, Abbas met with the family of Musa Hassona, who was shot during the riots, and visited one of the synagogues burned by protesters. Abbas also met with Lodi mayor Yair Revivo in the city hall, where the two spoke about the situation in Lod and inter-municipal relations between Arab and Jewish residents. After calling for calm, Abbas also indicated that some of the protesters were not Lodi residents. “It was a mistake of a small fist. Damage to holy places is forbidden and anyone who does so acts against Islam,” Abbas said. “There is no place to accept this, as we are damaging and damaging our mosques [as a result]. The red line is violence of all kinds. We need to look ahead, we need to start rebuilding sanctuaries and rebuilding relationships [between the Arab and Jewish communities of Lod], “he added. Revivo thanked Abbas for visiting the city and calling for an end to the violence in Lod. “I would like to thank MK Abbas for his support and clear call to stop violence and incitement and to work to restore coexistence and cooperation between Jews and Arabs in the city,” Revivo said. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} MK Mansour Abbas came to visit the burned Beit Yisrael synagogue and condemned the crime, just as I condemned the attack on the Muslim cemetery. The shrines should stay out of any debate. Brave Arab leaders are a rarity and more voices should be they are encouraged to condemn the violence and choose to live together without finding any expression of his past, “Revivo added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos