Chileans elect assembly to draft a new constitution

SANTIAGO, Kil

Nearly 80% of voters in a plebiscite last year chose to draft a new statute for the nation after a year of protests, although there is far less lasting agreement on what it should contain.

Activist groups have mobilized in the hope of preserving equality for women, protecting the environment, for indigenous people, for or against the right to abortion. Conservatives hope to maintain a private sector and dominant rules making it difficult to pass major reforms in the legislature.

Their ability to get a strong clause may be limited, though: A two-thirds agreement is required, so any bloc that can collect one-third of the votes in the constitutional convention can block any clause.

The center-right ruling coalition and other conservative parties are running a single list in the two-day vote, while the center-left and center-left are split between several tickets.

This is one of the most important elections in our history, said President Sebastien Piera as he cast his ballot on Saturday.

The document emerging from the dispute will go to a public vote in mid-2022. If rejected, the current constitution will remain in force.

The composition of the body reflects a wave of hatred against the current political system that was evident during the riots that spread across the nation in late 2019, with a protest against increased taxi fares, inadequate pensions and health care, poor schools inequality general in one of the richest nations of Latin America.

Members of Congress are barred by the convention, and by law half the body must be made up of women the first time any constitution is drafted in terms of gender equality, according to the United Nations.

I do not believe in current politicians. .. It’s time for us, for all those who have fought for a fairer place, to be part of the change, said candidate Natalia Aravena, a 26-year-old nurse who lost an eye during the latest wave of protests.

Seventeen countries are reserved for indigenous peoples, who are not mentioned in the existing constitution.

The left, in particular, has long abhorred the current constitution of Chile, which was written and imposed under the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet 1973-1990.

That document, which established a strong presidency and guarantees protection for private property, has led the nation through a period of general prosperity but also of strong inequality. It also gives broad powers to security forces that civil libertarians see as excessive.

The old constitution was changed over the years, particularly with the repeal of 2005 in an article that had allowed certain senators and senators to live in Congress.

The vote was originally scheduled for April, but was delayed by an increase in COVID-19 issues. Overall, Chile has been among the most successful countries in vaccinating its population, with nearly 60% of Chileans receiving at least one dose, although most districts of the country remain under some sort of pandemic restriction.

The election will also determine the posts of mayors and governors across the country.