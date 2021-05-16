Palace issues 2 orders for tariffs on rice, pork

PRESIDENT Duterte has issued two new orders adjusting the rice and pork tariff to address rising food inflation and at the same time protect local farmers.

In his Executive Order (EO) no. 135 (s. 2021), Duterte reduced the most-favored-nation (MFN) tariff rates for rice, to 35 percent from 40 percent (in quota) and 50 percent (out of quota) for a period of one year.

He said the measure aims to diversify the market resources of key food countries for Filipinos and stabilize its local price.

Tariff cuts took into account rising global rice prices and uncertainties about the country’s steady supply of rice, said President Harry Roque’s spokesman.

However, a large alliance of farmers said the reduction in rice tariffs shows about P100 million in revenue losses for the government, without ensuring that the savings made by importers benefit the public through lower rice prices.

Pork tariffs

Meanwhile, Duterte also issued EO 134 to slightly increase the pork tariff after he adjusted it last April through EO 128.

EO 128 temporarily reduced tariffs for pork for a period of one year on a graduated basis, from 30 percent (quota) and 40 percent (out of quota) to 5 percent (in quota) and 15 percent (out-of-quota) ) for the first three months; and 10 percent (in quota) and 20 percent (out of quota) from the 4th to the 12th month.

However, Duterte issued EO 134 after lawmakers opposed such rates which they noted were too low and would flood the market with imported pork and deepen the misery of local pig breeders who are already shaking from the impact of African Swine Fever.

Once entered into force, EO 134 will increase the tariff for pork to 10 percent (in quota) and 20 percent (out of quota) for the first three months, and 15 percent (in quota) and 25 percent (out of quota) ) from the 4th to the 12th month.

Given the continuing spread of African Swine Fever [ASF] and its adverse effects, regulated tariff rates aim to strike a balance between the goal of making pork products available and affordable, and the concerns of all actors, particularly the recovery of the local pork industry, Roque said. .

ASF killed or led to the destruction of 3 million pigs, which severely affected the supply of pig, raising its prices and causing inflation.

Reduction of damaged rice tariffs

Reducing rice tariffs by President Duterte to 35 percent could result in a loss of tariff revenue of about P100 million, while attracting domestic bleaching prices by as much as P1.5 per kilogram, a group of farmers said.

Based on estimates by the Federation of Free Farmers (FFF), rice importers from India, for example, would save an extra P3 per kilogram due to tariff cuts. However, the FFF warned that these savings should not be passed on to consumers as importers and traders could easily put them in their pockets.

On the other hand, poor prices for farmers can be reduced by as much as P1.50 per kilogram. The government could also lose about P100 million in customs duties, or more, if import volumes from non-Azeri countries increase due to tariff cuts, the FFF said.

The FFF argued that the reasons cited by President Duterte in his Executive Order 135 for lowering rice tariffs to 35 percent from 40 percent (within quota) and 50 percent (out of quota) were unfounded and misleading.

The group said: There is no need to diversify our foreign rice sources because, under the Rice Tariff Act, importers are already free to bring rice from any country as long as they pass our quarantine regulations. In addition to Vietnam and other Asian countries, we have continuously imported from nine other countries, including India and Pakistan, and most recently China.

The FFF asserted that there was no urgent need to increase the country’s rice supply since the last dry harvest had just ended.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) for its part has consistently claimed that we have an abundant supply of rice and has even announced plans to increase our production by one million tonnes by 2021, he said.

The group noted that there has been no significant decline in rice imports while domestic rice prices have remained stable.

The FFF said the reduction of rice tariffs is another blow to the legislature since Duterte released the EO a few days before Congress resumed its session.

The power of the President to regulate tariffs is an authority delegated by Congress to allow the executive primarily to address urgent problems when Congress is not in session. In the case of rice, there is no urgency that needs to be addressed. The executive has in fact deliberately played with the rules to prejudice and overturn the actions of Congress, the group added.