Op-ed: We must oppose racism everywhere

On a quick breakfast 20 years ago, I was on my way home to my home in Lower Roxbury. The date was September 11, 2001.

As soon as I entered my house through the front door, my landline phone rang. It was one of my friends studying in Japan who made the long distance call. Watching international news from afar, he was checking on me to make sure I was safe. As a result of 9/11, shock, sadness, doubt, fear, and anger filled American society. I still remember those tense days, which were filled with anxiety and insecurity.

I walked the same street in Lower Roxbury just last week and felt a continuing unease even after 20 years.

Twenty years ago, it was the United States that seemed to be looking at Muslims with suspicion. At that time since then, another powerful country has adopted unimaginable hostility towards its citizens of the Islamic faith: China. Before the eyes of the whole world in the 21st century, regardless of its global reputation and the consequences of its actions, China has decided concentration camps to stop millions of my innocent Uighur people since 2017.

After 9/11, Islamophobia began to take root in parts of the United States, and even those perceived as Muslims suffered from hate crimes. Moreover, the US-led War on Terror has exacerbated living conditions for innocent Muslims around the world. Tirana governments around the world used this climate to crack down on their opponents or the people they judged unlike itself. For the crimes of some, an entire community was victimized.

China is one such country that has addressed human rights with impunity on its behalf against terrorism. Instead of respecting the right of the Uighurs to live as free people in their historic homeland, now known as the so-called Uyghur Autonomous Region, my people are denied even basic human rights. Today, millions of Uighurs, Kazakhs and Krygyz are still subject to forced labor concentration camps. Many children have been detained separately from their parents since 2017.

What China is doing ANTI- Uighurs, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz at the moment is genocide, the most wicked and extreme form of racism. These people are persecuted and imprisoned simply because of their ethnicity. As such, it is necessary to speak out against racism sponsored by the Chinese state. Even on the basis of counter-terrorism, placing millions of people in concentration camps solely on the basis of ethnicity and religion is a crime against humanity that we must actively condemn.

Northeastern University enrolls thousands of students from Asia, and many come from China each year. I ask everyone, especially those from Asian countries who support Chinas Uyghur policies, to denounce and oppose Chinas state-sponsored racism against my people and to educate myself on how they can talk about it in their home countries.

We have to accept that racism is everywhere, however its extent and occurrence vary depending on the location. It also exists in open and rule-based democratic societies. However, relatively speaking, these societies do acknowledge their shortcomings and strive to enhance dialogue between affected communities and resolve conflicts through remedies.

When I see Americans from all walks of life speaking out against anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States, I often wish they could also expand their scope on a global scale and oppose racism anywhere, whether in the United States United or China.

We are already living in an interconnected and globalized world where a seemingly local incident can turn into a global catastrophe, just think of COVID-19. The same can be said of social tragedies in countries far from the United States. Dictatorships that rule with impunity in distant lands threaten us all by discrediting the power of international laws and norms.

I feel terrified of what China is doing Uighurs, Kazakhs and Krygyz. There were times when I was on the verge of losing faith in the goodness of humanity and the power of international organizations that enforce international laws and regulations. But now, I write this in the hope that, as more compatriots of peace and justice know about our suffering, they will take a stand against racism and hate crimes everywhere, even in countries they cannot believe. are important to their lives. If we do not oppose racism everywhere, none of us will be immune to racism anywhere.

Currently, humanity is experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic. We cautiously hope that science will eradicate physical viruses like COVID-19, even if it takes time. But it takes courage, compassion, honesty and determination to fight other viruses like racism.

If we talk only about defeating COVID-19 but do nothing racist, we will not have a society that is the best version of ourselves. Similarly, if we fight only to fight racism in one country but do not care enough about the misery that state-sponsored racism inflicts on innocent people in other parts of the world, the fight against racism will never be won. Thus, as we remember the global connection that binds us together as human beings, we should all strive to counter racism everywhere with our words and deeds.

Kaiser Mayit received his master’s degree in economics from Northeastern University and is a graduate of TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University. He also holds a doctorate in economics from Suffolk University.