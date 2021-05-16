FOWLER: Mix of the 8th Wonder of the World | Local News

Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, gains it … he who does not … pays it. Albert Einstein

Small changes over time make a big difference. We can reap great rewards from small and lasting actions. We can also reap big problems from small and consistent actions.

Let’s look at two middle-aged boys Bob and Bill. Bob decides to have a beer every night while watching his favorite TV show / sports program for an hour to relax (just an hour or not?). Bill decides to burn 150 calories from his daily intake and spend 60 minutes reading from good books.

Calorie talking 150 calories a day makes up 54,750 calories a year. Consuming an extra 3,500 calories will put a pound of fat on most people. Bob put on 15 pounds of body fat in one year. Bill finished the year 15 pounds weaker.

This is only the physical side. Imagine the knowledge gained with 60 minutes spent in good books every day. Sixty minutes a day turns into 21,900 minutes a year. The average person can read 250 words per minute.

By investing 60 minutes a day, Bill read 5,475,000 words a year. The King James Bible contains 783,137 words. He could have read the Bible seven times in his year or 68 medium-sized books. Imagine the difference in knowledge between Bill and Bob.

Let’s talk about investments. When Bob and Bill were younger they made slightly different choices about how they would spend their money. Bill decided to invest $ 500 a month in his retirement accounts starting at age 25 and he did so for 30 years. Bob decided he could start later. Bob started investing the same amount when he was 35 and continued to invest for the same period as Bill 30 years.

Bill and Bob both invested the same amount of money for the same years, but Bill started 10 years ago. Bill ends up with $ 3 million in his retirement account at age 65, while Bob has only $ 1.2 million. Bill and Bob both invested $ 186,000 but Bill ended up with over 2x more than Bob. Why The power of composition.

The mix is ​​powerful and the sooner we have positive composition that works for us in all areas of our lives, the better.

Most of us know all we need to know to have six pack packs and become millionaires. We do not need more knowledge, we need more to do. If we do doing it, continuously, for a long period of time we will have results.

We need to trust the process and do the tedious, sometimes painful, work that leads to success.

How to start?

Find a friend who will hold you accountable for your new plan. Hopefully, they have a change they would like to make as well. Find a small change you can make that will bring you closer to the result you want.

Daily habits are easier to build but you can also make them weekly. Track your progress where you and your responsibility partner can see it. Google Sheets and Excel online work very well.

Track your progress. If you fail, do not sweat. Change your approach. If you continue to fail, make the slightest change. Create moment. Follow your momentum by adding 1 point to your score every day you understand well and subtracting 1 point each time you lose. As your score grows, you are building momentum and creating a habit. Once you have a moment, you can solve your challenge or start a new one.

Change is difficult. Getting the tow is the hardest part, but like the fun in the park, once you get it spinning, you can keep it moving with very little effort.

Results usually come long after work. Keep pushing. Do the daily work and believe that the results will come. Look for small profits from your work to encourage yourself. Believe that every positive action has a positive reaction even if you do not see it.

The life we ​​seek is waiting for us. We just have to do the work to create it.

We like to help leaders build great businesses and better lives for themselves and the people they lead. If you want to learn more, you can check out our free resources at www.valuesdrivenresults.com/resource-library/ or call us at (229) 244-1559. We would love to help you in any way we can.

Curt Fowler is president of Fowler & Company and director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey.

Curt and the team at FHRS help leaders build large companies through Virtual CFO, strategy, tax and accounting services.

Curt is a joint business writer, keynote speaker and business consultant. He has an MBA in Strategy and Entrepreneurship from Kellogg School, is a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children (No. 5 coming in June 2021!).