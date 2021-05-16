The HSE cyber attack leaves patient management and radiology systems exposed

The biggest risk facing the Health Service Executive as a result of the cyber attack that began on Friday is that its core patient management system and core radiology system are out of action, the organisation’s chief operations officer said.

Anne OConnor said Sunday that radiology services had been hit particularly badly across the country and that the radiation oncology system for cancer patients has been compromised across the board.

She said in some cases hospitals turned to paper-based manual systems.

The attack, by a criminal gang believed to be based in Eastern Europe, has seen health service data encrypted and possibly stolen, Ms OConnor said, and the criminal gang has demanded a ransom in exchange for a code to release the data. coded.

Ms OConnor said the HSE was not responsible for any decision to pay the award, the amount of which has not been disclosed. It is the policy of the state not to pay compensation claims.

Speaking on Newstalks On the Record with Gavan Reilly, Ms OConnor said the HSE had some clean backup data from which it could rebuild its servers, but that this would be a slow process.

As a result of the cyber attack, a number of HSE hospitals have canceled all outpatient appointments. However, the country’s large volunteer hospitals, which operate with a slightly different computer system, have not been so badly affected.

These include Beaumont, Mater, St Jamess, Tallaght and St Vincents in Dublin as well as Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital, she said. They have not had the same effect on the patient management system, but affect radiology.

Disconnection machines

Ms OConnor said the HSE was trying to shut down the machinery so the special equipment could operate in isolation. Our priority should be the patient management system. The biggest risk at this minute has to do with the fact that our core patient management system is declining, as is our core radiology system. All of our diagnostic ability in terms of radiology is gone, she said.

If you have someone coming to a hospital, we have no ability to look at previous tests or previous scans. We cannot order laboratory tests or radiology electronically.

We have people in hospitals distributing pieces of paper with laboratory results, so many, many years are coming back to us and there is a risk in terms of how we can do our business.

Our priority should be to restore a patient management system that gives us access to information about people, so things like blood transfusions, blood matching, looking at previous medication records, allergies, etc. ., We do not have any access.

Ms. OConnor told the program that the HSEs system had been significantly compromised and at this stage did not know how much data had been accessed by the hackers.

HSE clinical chief Colm Henry said the diagnostic service was most severely affected because the service relies heavily on IT systems for ordering and testing images and comparing previous history.

Hospitals and general practitioners were focused on critical care for emergency time, he told the RTs This Week program, adding that anyone with any doubts or concerns should look at the HSE website, which has local information and national.

He could not say when services would be restored, but reiterated that the rift would go well next week.

Slow work

Dr Henry added that it was still too early to say whether patient information had been compromised. It would be slow work to evaluate each server and verify if it was corrupt.

The longer this continues, there is certainly a greater risk. Even compiling a list of people to cancel is difficult because they are in an IT system.

Ms. OConnor called on patients with future hospital appointments to be checked with HSE website, which was being updated throughout the day with information on cancellations.

She said almost all across-board radiology appointments for procedures such as X-rays, an MRI or CT scan have been canceled.

The HSE website said the radiation machines were temporarily shut down and treatment stopped at St Luke’s Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, St Jamess Hospital, Galway University Hospital and Cork University Hospital at five radiology centers across the country. However, a plan to treat all patients with emergency radiation in the private sector began on Friday and is ongoing.

Rotunda Hospital said that maternity appointments and scans at public / private and semi-private clinics for women less than 36 weeks pregnant will be canceled for the following week.