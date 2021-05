Top 10 world news: 3,000 rockets fired from Gaza, Taliban attack Afghanistan and more, World News

As the three-day ceasefire ended, Taliban grupi sulmoi Afghanistan forces after the feast of Eid al-Fitr. Meanwhile, Israel-Palestine clash has entered its seventh day with Israeli forces conducting air strikes Sunday morning. Saudi Arabia has also condemned the “flagrant violations” of Palestinian rights from Israel and called for global action to end the recent escalation of violence. Click on titles to read more Nearly 3,000 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel, the military claims The Israeli military said the rockets were fired from Hamas-controlled Gaza on Sunday, calling it an “intense attack.” Afghanistan: Taliban resume shooting as ceasefire ends After an agreed three-day ceasefire, violent clashes resumed on Sunday between the Taliban and Afghan security forces. Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s ‘flagrant violations’ of Palestinian rights The first Israeli dawn attacks in downtown Gaza on Sunday brought the death toll in Gaza to 181, including 52 children, health officials said. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children. Australia to keep international borders closed until mid-2022: Officials The Scott Morrison government has faced growing pressure from international leaders and groups over the reopening of the country’s border and allowing residents to return. Matt Hancock advocates the UK government handling the covid variant Many claimed that the government was too slow to impose travel restrictions on India, which led to an increase in cases in the UK. NYPD stopped LGBT pride parades until 2025: Organizers After the decision was announced, the group, the Gay Officers Action League, expressed sadness and said they were disappointed with the decision. Do not give in to evil and division, the Pope tells the Myanmar community Francis, who visited the Southeast Asian country in 2017, has repeatedly denounced the coup and on Sunday held a special service for Myanmar believers at St. Peter’s Basilica. The ministers will take the decision to ease the blockade of England on 14 June Britain, which has one of the highest official death tolls in the world at 127,675, currently has low overall infection rates thanks largely to the success of vaccine spread. US hasty withdrawal a blow to Afghan peace process, says China The Taliban have been trying to take over some strategic areas in Afghanistan since the announcement of the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Amid rising tensions, China conducts ‘Taiwan invasion’ military exercise The videos were released in response to joint military exercises conducted by the US, Japan, Australia and France.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos