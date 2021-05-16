UK preparations for major reopening, but new variant sparks concerns

LONDONR Travelers in England were packing their bags, bartenders polishing their glasses and performers warming up as Britain prepared on Sunday for a major step out of the blockade, but with clouds of unrest looming on the horizon.

Excitement at travel reopening and hospitality was concerned that one of the most contagious virus variant seen in India is spreading rapidly and may delay further plans to reopen.

Cases of the variant have doubled in one week in the UK, challenging a sharp trend across the country in infections and deaths resulting from months-long restrictions and a rapid vaccination campaign. A growth test and accelerated vaccination attempt was being carried out in the most affected areas of the north of England by that variant.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the variant, officially known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than the UK mainstream and is likely to become the dominant variant.

That’s not over yet, Hancock told the BBC on Sunday. The virus has just gained a bit of momentum and therefore everyone needs to be just as careful and cautious.