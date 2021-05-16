NJS Menendez criticizes Israeli attack on Gaza construction news buildings

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, one of the most pro-Israel lawmakers on Capitol Hill, criticized the Israeli attack on a Gaza building housing the Associated Press and other international news media.

“I’m deeply concerned by reports of Israeli military action that resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians in Gaza, as well as Israeli targets of buildings housing international media,” Menendez said.

Given the complexity of the densely populated civilian areas in Gaza, and Hamas’ shameful record of exploiting this reality by hiding military wealth behind the innocent, the Israeli authorities must continue to follow the practice of conscience to give early warning of attacks. its to reduce the risk of harm to the innocent. I also believe there should be a full account of the actions that have led to civilian deaths and media destruction.

Menendez was not alone. President Joe Biden raised concerns about the safety and security of journalists and reinforced the need to ensure their protection in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a White House Summary.

What made Menendez’s comments so significant was that the Democratic senator, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a regular speaker at the annual Washington conference of the American Public Affairs Committee of Israel, the main pro-Israel advocacy group. .

Moreover, he took the impetus of then-President Barack Obama and opposed the agreement that eased economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for the reduction of its nuclear program, an agreement that Israel vehemently opposed.

Menendez also said that Israel also had the right to defend itself against Hamas, the Islamic group designated as a US terrorist organization.

In response to thousands of rocket attacks fired by Hamas at civilians, Israel has every right to self-defense by terrorists committed to wiping it off the map, Menendez.

But no matter how dangerous and real that threat may be, I have always believed that the strength of the US-Israel relationship thrives when it is based on the shared values ​​of democracy, freedom, pluralism and respect for human rights and the rule of law. law.

All political and military leaders have a responsibility to uphold the rules and laws of war and it is of the utmost importance for all actors to find ways to escalate and reduce tensions. This violence must end. Every death of innocent civilians and Jews and Arabs is an obstacle to stability and peace in the Middle East.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, who is also a member of the Foreign Relations panel and has strong support from the pro-Israel community despite backing the Iran deal, has previously joined other fellow U.S. Democratic senators. renewed commitment to a two-state solution affirming the security, safety and right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state and human dignity, human rights, security and self-determination of the Palestinian people.

Their statement mourned the loss of life on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides, but also said that Israel had a right to defend itself. Wassht released before Saturday’s attack.

Israel must not endure more than 1,600 rocket attacks by a terrorist organization, Hamas, which brutalizes the Palestinian people and targets Israelis with incessant violence, the senators said. Israel has a right to defend itself from these terrorist attacks and we urge the Israeli leadership to try to minimize the harm to civilians to the maximum extent possible.

