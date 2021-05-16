Muslim states condemn Israeli barbaric attacks on Palestinians





The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday called for an immediate halt to what it described as Israeli barbaric attacks on Gaza and blamed systematic crimes against Palestinians for hostility now in their seventh day. The OIC statement came after a virtual meeting in which Saudi Arabia condemned the violation of the sanctity of Muslim holy sites and the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem. The 57-member body accused the United Nations Security Council of inertia. Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei issued a separate statement Sunday, tweeted by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, calling for an urgent meeting of the UN General Assembly. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates called for a ceasefire. The UAE and Bahrain along with other Arab states last year had broken a long-standing taboo in the region by establishing official ties with Israel, with the tacit approval of Riyadh Gulf power. “De-escalation and higher content levels are important to avoid dragging the region into new levels of instability,” UAE State Minister for International Cooperation Reem al-Hashimy said. The first Israeli dawn attacks in downtown Gaza on Sunday brought the death toll in Gaza to 181, including 47 children, health officials said. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children. Palestinian militants launch rocket attacks on Israel on Monday after weeks of tensions over a lawsuit over the deportation of several Palestinian families to East Jerusalem and in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near the city’s Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. . Israel has retaliated with airstrikes and artillery in densely populated Gaza. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud opened the OIC meeting by urging the global community to end the escalation of violence and revive peace negotiations based on a two-state solution. Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its capital. The Palestinians want the east as the capital of a future state. Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem is internationally unknown. Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for an international protection mechanism for Palestinian civilians and told the OIC that Israel should be held accountable for war crimes and that the International Criminal Court could play a role. His Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif urged the international community to launch a political and legislative campaign against Israel, Iranian state media said. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

