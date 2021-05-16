International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday
The last:
The Canadian provinces continued to take steps towards achieving their vaccination goals on Sunday and will step up efforts next week, although questions linger after the departure of the senior military officer in charge of the national immunization machine.
Ontario, which registered 2,199 new cases and 30 victims on Sunday,administered its seven millionth dose of the vaccine over the weekend, which saw some hotspots trying to step up their efforts to reach more residents.
A vaccine clinic in the Peel Region, west of Toronto, operated for at least 32 consecutive hours in an effort to reach essential employees registering non-traditional hours, as well as young people.
Ontario officials have decided to expand vaccine eligibility for all residents ages 30 and up this week, though many young adults have been able to secure shots in the hotspots of the virus.
PHOTOS | Ont. 1 overnight vaccination marathon in Canada:
Quebec began opening clinics for those 18 and older a few days ago and announced on Sunday that it had exceeded the vaccine limit of four million. The province also said it confirmed 716 new cases and two more deaths.
Starting Monday, they at Saskatchewanwhere a first dose of the vaccine is administered before 15 February will be entitled to receive the second. The province said that now, people will take a second dose that matches the brand of their first dose.
IN British Columbia, four more pop-up vaccine clinics will be coming to Surrey next week as the provinces continue to increase their reach.
The province said in a statement that the clinics are set to provide about 4,000 daily doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Pop-ups in the region have been plagued by issues involving people waiting in line for hours and returning when clinics ran out of doses, so the province said the first 1,000 people in line at the new clinics will be given a wrist strap that guarantees them a shot
Provinces are pushing ahead amid questions about who will lead Canada’s vaccines following Major General’s sudden departure. Dany Fortin, who left the post late last week pending the results of a military investigation.
The federal government has not said why Fortin was reappointed or who will replace him.
CBC News reported on Friday, citing confidential sources, that the investigation is related to a allegation of sexual misconduct.
Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College and Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., Said Fortin’s exit will not affect the distribution of vaccines because the military always has a second commander willing to do the job.
“The mantra is, ‘Failure is not an option,'” Leuprecht said in an interview Saturday.
“The mission must continue. If you are fighting a war and your general is going to be pulled out, you need someone who is able to get into the fight right away and continue to lead the operation. The whole car is set up to keep rolling.”
Have a coronavirus question or news tip for CBC News? Email: [email protected] or join us directly in the comments now.
What is happening all over Canada
As of 4 a.m. Sunday morning, Canada had reported 1,327,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 71,054 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 24,945.
Manitoba reported 534 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Sunday.
Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said summer camps will be allowed to reopen in the province this year. His remarks came during a stop at a mass vaccination clinic west of Toronto.
Ford did not provide any details on the reopening plans, including whether they involved overnight or day camps and any public health measures that might exist.
A spokesman from the prime minister’s office said more details would be announced before the provincial order stays at home on June 2nd.
WATCH | Families wonder if summer camps will still be held this year:
IN Quebec, health officials in Chaudire-Appalaches south of Quebec City say they have linked five infections and two hospitalizations to an anti-blockade march in Montreal.
Dr. Liliana Romero, director of public health at Chaudire-Appalaches, told Radio Canada that the people who took part were offering very little co-operation with their tracking efforts.
In the Atlantic provinces, New Brunswick reached 11 other infections;Newfoundland and Labrador who on Saturday set new testing rules for travelers entering the province identified nine, all of them related to travel; AND New Scotland recorded 126, a significant increase over Saturday’s 86 new cases.
What is happening around the world
As of Sunday, more than 162.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University. The global number of reported deaths was more than 3.3 million.
IN Africa, South Africa will launch the second phase of vaccine distribution on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens over the age of 60 by the end of June, the health minister said on Sunday.
IN Asia, an outbreak in Mongolia appears to be easing after a six-week period in which the number of coronavirus deaths in the sparsely populated country rose from 15 to 219.
IN Americas, Peru is facing a shortage of cemetery spaces as the country grapples with coronavirus cases, causing many families to open clandestine graves around 65 cemeteries in the capital Lima.
IN Europe, the organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest to be held this year in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam after the event was canceled last year, saying that a member of the Icelandic delegation has tested positive for COVID-19.
