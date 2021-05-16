International
The Arab Parliament criticizes its European counterpart for its silence on Israeli crimes in Palestine
ROME: Thousands of people gathered over the weekend in squares in major Italian cities and elsewhere in the country to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Thousands gathered in Piazza dellEsquilino, a large square in Rome, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans of support.
We want to send a message to the world about the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against the Palestinian people and the policy of racial discrimination and expansion at the expense of the property and rights of the Palestinian people, Youssef Salman, a Palestinian community leader in Rome, told Arab News.
Meanwhile, in the port city of Livorno, dock workers belonging to an independent trade union organization refused to load weapons on a cargo ship after discovering they were heading for Israel.
“Once we knew that containers of weapons and explosives bound for the Israeli port of Ashdod were loaded on board, we decided not to continue our work,” said a spokesman for the Unione Sindacale di Base.
We do not intend to facilitate the transportation of weapons and explosives that will be used to kill the Palestinian people, who are suffering so much and mourning the hundreds of innocent civilian victims, including many children.
Demonstrators also gathered in the town of Vicenza near Venice. We want people to understand the situation on our land, Rami Ayoub, a member of the local Palestinian community, told Arab News.
He said in Vicenza, the Palestinian community is small about 40 people, but here there are people of many nationalities, and many Italians, in solidarity with us. We were very grateful for that.
He added: Israel says they were terrorists, but only defended our land, our homes, our rights. We want to make people understand the difference between Israelis and Jews: The state of Israel is the one that occupies us not the issue of religion, but of politics.
People also demonstrated at Piazza San Lorenzo in the city of Florence. The Israeli army is committing crimes against humanity in Palestine, against a people whose only fault is the pursuit of freedom and justice, Florence imam Izzedine Elzir told Arab News. They were all here to make it clear that they were on their side, that they were with them.
In his speech to the crowd, waving a large Palestinian flag that had subsequently spread over the steps of the 14th-century basilica, Elzir called for politicians’ support for the Palestinian people.
Thousands marched in downtown Turin. Arabic music was played by speakers and the slogan Free Palestine was thrown.
Lipari Island, which has no more than 8,000 inhabitants, also hosted a demonstration in the square in front of its port.
As in other Italian cities, we wanted to express our indignation at the ethnic cleansing that was taking place in East Jerusalem and throughout the West Bank and the bombing of Gaza, Paolo Arena, president of the local NGO Magazzino, told Arab News of Mutuo Soccorso. .
“Once again, we find ourselves reading disturbing news about Israel’s horrific attacks on the entire population of Gaza,” he added.
We join all those who unhesitatingly condemn this new violence and the death of defenseless and innocent civilians.
