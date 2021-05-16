The bombing of Gaza causes death, widespread destruction

LONDON: Israel has launched hundreds of attacks against Iran and its allied representatives inside Syria since the countries entered the civil war more than a decade ago, with officials in Tel Aviv making it clear they will refuse to tolerate any Iranian incursions along the way. their northern border.

Israeli warplanes have repeatedly attacked Iran-linked facilities and convoys of weapons destined for Tehran Hezbollah representatives in Lebanon. On May 5, Israeli attacks in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Hama claimed the lives of at least eight individuals on the payroll of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Despite the ongoing bombing and loss of personnel, experts say the IRGC is unlikely to strike directly or give up its military presence any time soon. The reason: Syria is simply a strategic price for Tehran to give up.

A photo published by the Official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows the Syrian air defender eavesdropping on an Israeli missile in the skies over Damascus. (AFP)

Both Israel and Iran believe they have vital national security interests in Syria, Chris Bolan, professor of Middle East Security Studies at the U.S. Army War College, told Arab News.

The Iranian-backed Lebanese militia, Hezbollah, which intervened early in the Syrian civil war in support of the Assad regime, is the core of Israel’s security headache in Syria, Bolan said.

Israeli concerns with Iran’s support for Hezbollah are stable and will continue regardless of the outcome of the (nuclear) negotiations in Vienna. These concerns have only been exacerbated by the growing military presence and Iranian intervention on behalf of Syrian President Assad since the start of the civil war, he said.

Israel will continue to take whatever action is necessary, including airstrikes to minimize the threat posed by the growing Hezbollah, sophisticated missile arsenal, and to ensure that the Iranian military presence in Syria does not pose an immediate threat to Israel.

Similarly, Iranian leaders see their support for Hezbollah as an essential element of Iran’s forward defense strategy. A well-equipped Hezbollah that poses a significant threat to Israel serves as Tehran’s most powerful deterrent against major Israeli or Western strikes.

Members of Hashed al-Shaabi, an allied Iranian paramilitary force in Iraq, holding a funeral procession in Baghdad for his comrades on December 31, 2019. (AFP file photo)

In addition to Hezbollah, the IRGC has fed, trained and armed a host of other militia groups throughout Syria. By transporting fighters from Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq and even Pakistan, Tehran has set up its own army of Shiite mercenaries in Syria.

Still, on the Syrian front lines and at the mercy of Israeli warplanes, these foreign fighters have paid a heavy price for their loyalty to Tehran.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), between January 2018, when Israel’s involvement in Syria first escalated, and January 2020, nearly 500 Iranian-backed fighters were killed directly by Israeli airstrikes.

That figure includes 228 Lebanese Hezbollah militias and Iranian-backed militias and 171 members of Iranian forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as nearly 100 pro-government Syrian militias.

Hezbollah supporters hold coffins of their fighters killed in Syria during their funeral procession in Lebanon on March 1, 2020. (AFP)

Thousands more have died on the front lines in direct clashes with Daesh rebels and militants.

According to the SOHR, the May 5 attacks alone claimed eight lives: five Iranians and Afghans, one Syrian and two others of non-Syrian nationality.

The death toll is expected to rise further as the attack left many members injured, some seriously, including Lebanese militia and officers, he said. It is not yet clear whether any Hezbollah member was killed or wounded.

N IN NUMR 500+ Fighters killed in Israeli attacks in Syria in January 2018-January. 2020

According to Matthew Levitt, director of the Washington Institute for Counterterrorism and Intelligence program, Hezbollah is unlikely to risk a strike against Israel, despite these heavy losses.

Hezbollah has a clear history in recent years only that it has responded to Israeli attacks in Syria when those attacks kill Hezbollah operatives, Levitt told Arab News.

As long as Israeli attacks only hit Hezbollah arms shipments or infrastructure, the group is unlikely to respond against Israel directly for fear of igniting a cross-border conflict it currently wants to avoid.

Hezbollah prefers to avoid fighting on two different fronts at the same time (Syria and Israel), and is also sensitive to Lebanon’s involvement in a war with Israel that the vast majority of Lebanon does not want, at a time when Lebanon is experiencing economics and politics severe instability

Instead, in the face of escalating losses, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has turned to fiery rhetoric and lofty promises.

Just days after the recent attacks, state-backed Iranian media quoted Nasrallah as saying: “Israelis are worried today because of the growing capabilities of the Axis of Resistance.” The Israeli subject is in trouble and its wall is cracking; there is a crisis of leadership and this is a sign of collapse and weakness.

However Hezbollah chooses to put things right, the Israeli air campaign has not only caused hundreds of casualties, but has also succeeded in its stated objective of preventing the widespread closure of Iran in Syria, especially in the south of the countries.

Syrian protesters gather in front of a poster of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Ali Khamenei, Syrian President Bashar Assad and the late military commander Qassem Soleimani. (AFP)

Israeli airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups have been quite effective in destroying and disrupting key targets in Syria, said Johan Obdola, founder of the International Organization for Security and Intelligence.

During the Syrian war, Israel bombed secret weapons depots in major cities, major infrastructure including highways, as well as hundreds of missile and other weapons shipments destined for Iran’s allies.

A photo published by the Official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on April 27, 2020 shows a building damaged in Damascus after reported Israeli airstrikes. (AFP)

These ongoing airstrikes have severely hit Iran’s smuggling operations with advanced weapons, including missiles for Hezbollah in Syria, and also including pre-existing underground depots and compositions that serve as pipelines for military components, Obdola said.

That said, according to experts, Israel cannot afford to rest on its laurels. If talks shake between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program, Bolan warns, the stalemate in Syria between Iran and Israel could become even more volatile.

The outcome of the negotiations is unlikely to significantly change the underlying calculations of ingrained Israeli or Iranian interests in Syria, Bolan said.

However, failed negotiations in Vienna are likely to increase already growing tensions between Israel and Iran within Syria and thus increase the likelihood of deliberate or unintentional escalation.

Obdola, for his part, says Iran and its allies are likely to benefit from the talks and any easing of sanctions reached as an opportunity to strengthen their position against Israel.

Nuclear talks present an opportunity for Iran to move forward with its plan against Israel, he said.

An end to sanctions on Iran would facilitate Iran and Hezbollah in its expansion not only to Syria, but to other countries in the world where they are implementing an aggressive military, militia and terrorist network.

_______________________

Tweet: @CHamillStewart