International
The bombing of Gaza causes death, widespread destruction
LONDON: Israel has launched hundreds of attacks against Iran and its allied representatives inside Syria since the countries entered the civil war more than a decade ago, with officials in Tel Aviv making it clear they will refuse to tolerate any Iranian incursions along the way. their northern border.
Israeli warplanes have repeatedly attacked Iran-linked facilities and convoys of weapons destined for Tehran Hezbollah representatives in Lebanon. On May 5, Israeli attacks in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Hama claimed the lives of at least eight individuals on the payroll of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Despite the ongoing bombing and loss of personnel, experts say the IRGC is unlikely to strike directly or give up its military presence any time soon. The reason: Syria is simply a strategic price for Tehran to give up.
Both Israel and Iran believe they have vital national security interests in Syria, Chris Bolan, professor of Middle East Security Studies at the U.S. Army War College, told Arab News.
The Iranian-backed Lebanese militia, Hezbollah, which intervened early in the Syrian civil war in support of the Assad regime, is the core of Israel’s security headache in Syria, Bolan said.
Israeli concerns with Iran’s support for Hezbollah are stable and will continue regardless of the outcome of the (nuclear) negotiations in Vienna. These concerns have only been exacerbated by the growing military presence and Iranian intervention on behalf of Syrian President Assad since the start of the civil war, he said.
Israel will continue to take whatever action is necessary, including airstrikes to minimize the threat posed by the growing Hezbollah, sophisticated missile arsenal, and to ensure that the Iranian military presence in Syria does not pose an immediate threat to Israel.
Similarly, Iranian leaders see their support for Hezbollah as an essential element of Iran’s forward defense strategy. A well-equipped Hezbollah that poses a significant threat to Israel serves as Tehran’s most powerful deterrent against major Israeli or Western strikes.
In addition to Hezbollah, the IRGC has fed, trained and armed a host of other militia groups throughout Syria. By transporting fighters from Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq and even Pakistan, Tehran has set up its own army of Shiite mercenaries in Syria.
Still, on the Syrian front lines and at the mercy of Israeli warplanes, these foreign fighters have paid a heavy price for their loyalty to Tehran.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), between January 2018, when Israel’s involvement in Syria first escalated, and January 2020, nearly 500 Iranian-backed fighters were killed directly by Israeli airstrikes.
That figure includes 228 Lebanese Hezbollah militias and Iranian-backed militias and 171 members of Iranian forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as nearly 100 pro-government Syrian militias.
Thousands more have died on the front lines in direct clashes with Daesh rebels and militants.
According to the SOHR, the May 5 attacks alone claimed eight lives: five Iranians and Afghans, one Syrian and two others of non-Syrian nationality.
The death toll is expected to rise further as the attack left many members injured, some seriously, including Lebanese militia and officers, he said. It is not yet clear whether any Hezbollah member was killed or wounded.
N IN NUMR
500+
Fighters killed in Israeli attacks in Syria in January 2018-January. 2020
According to Matthew Levitt, director of the Washington Institute for Counterterrorism and Intelligence program, Hezbollah is unlikely to risk a strike against Israel, despite these heavy losses.
Hezbollah has a clear history in recent years only that it has responded to Israeli attacks in Syria when those attacks kill Hezbollah operatives, Levitt told Arab News.
As long as Israeli attacks only hit Hezbollah arms shipments or infrastructure, the group is unlikely to respond against Israel directly for fear of igniting a cross-border conflict it currently wants to avoid.
Hezbollah prefers to avoid fighting on two different fronts at the same time (Syria and Israel), and is also sensitive to Lebanon’s involvement in a war with Israel that the vast majority of Lebanon does not want, at a time when Lebanon is experiencing economics and politics severe instability
Instead, in the face of escalating losses, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has turned to fiery rhetoric and lofty promises.
Just days after the recent attacks, state-backed Iranian media quoted Nasrallah as saying: “Israelis are worried today because of the growing capabilities of the Axis of Resistance.” The Israeli subject is in trouble and its wall is cracking; there is a crisis of leadership and this is a sign of collapse and weakness.
However Hezbollah chooses to put things right, the Israeli air campaign has not only caused hundreds of casualties, but has also succeeded in its stated objective of preventing the widespread closure of Iran in Syria, especially in the south of the countries.
Israeli airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups have been quite effective in destroying and disrupting key targets in Syria, said Johan Obdola, founder of the International Organization for Security and Intelligence.
During the Syrian war, Israel bombed secret weapons depots in major cities, major infrastructure including highways, as well as hundreds of missile and other weapons shipments destined for Iran’s allies.
These ongoing airstrikes have severely hit Iran’s smuggling operations with advanced weapons, including missiles for Hezbollah in Syria, and also including pre-existing underground depots and compositions that serve as pipelines for military components, Obdola said.
That said, according to experts, Israel cannot afford to rest on its laurels. If talks shake between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program, Bolan warns, the stalemate in Syria between Iran and Israel could become even more volatile.
The outcome of the negotiations is unlikely to significantly change the underlying calculations of ingrained Israeli or Iranian interests in Syria, Bolan said.
However, failed negotiations in Vienna are likely to increase already growing tensions between Israel and Iran within Syria and thus increase the likelihood of deliberate or unintentional escalation.
Obdola, for his part, says Iran and its allies are likely to benefit from the talks and any easing of sanctions reached as an opportunity to strengthen their position against Israel.
Nuclear talks present an opportunity for Iran to move forward with its plan against Israel, he said.
An end to sanctions on Iran would facilitate Iran and Hezbollah in its expansion not only to Syria, but to other countries in the world where they are implementing an aggressive military, militia and terrorist network.
_______________________
Tweet: @CHamillStewart
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]