Vancouver City Councilors demand accountability after VPD wrongly arrests black man

VANCUUVER (NEWS 1130) – Two Vancouver City Councilors are expressing their concerns of responsibility with Vancouver Police, adding that the department has no recognition after mistakenly arresting the first justice of the Black Supreme Court for BC.

On Friday, 81-year-old Selwyn Romilly said he was “humiliated” when the VPD mistakenly stopped him while he was on his daily walk along the sea wall. When officers realized they had the wrong husband, they apologized and removed the cufflinks.

After the incident, Romilly received an apology from the mayor and the VPD.

Vancouver Police mistakenly arrest the first Justice of the Black Supreme Court in BC on the sea wall

However, city councilors say the incident is just the latest example that is shining a light on the necessary changes needed to break systematic discrimination in the city.

Councilor Pete Fry says Friday’s incident should never have happened, and he is concerned that current protocols will suggest that the first course of action is to handcuff a person who does not resist arrest – especially when they are elderly. .

“I’m disappointed that there has not been a closer and public recognition,” he says, adding that the incident is, “an indication they can do better.”

Romilly told News 1130 on Saturday that he would not file a complaint against police because the matter has already received enough attention, but he thinks officers should be better off.

Fry says he understands that Romilliy will not file a formal complaint, “That being said, obviously, this should never have happened.”

Fry says VPDs are leaders in the city and the lack of a public apology “sends a signal that it does not matter”.

If it weren’t for a racial profiling case, then Fry says he would like to know more about officer protocols.

“I honestly don’t think it would have happened if racing hadn’t been a factor here.”

As the city continues to have conversations about race and police, “the police should be at the table with us,” says Fry.

Meanwhile, Michael Wiebe, Vancouver City Councilor says the incident presents an opportunity to talk about new ways of policing and better community safety strategies.

“Public safety is maintained somewhat by the VPD. And one of the things we are working on as a council is how to do it [involve] various organizations. ”

At the moment, Wiebe says the city is working on provincial police reform and finding collective ways to deal with community safety.

“We can fund different organizations that have different values ​​to take over and resume the work of the VPD. And this is something the VPD has been looking for. We have continued to throw away and pay for social services to the point that everything has been piled up in VPD.

“I think we’ve known coming from COVID here that we need to change in this system. And that ‘s why we’re looking at leadership at the provincial level, as well as through the city on how we can make those changes, and do again some of the tasks currently being held with VPD.

Wiebe adds that the conversation caused by an unjust arrest is especially necessary as some Vancouver may remove the systematic racism that lives in the city.

“It simply came to our notice then. And I think we are starting to see that with some of the anti-Asian racism that is emerging and thundering. “We have to accept that this is happening in the city of Vancouver, and we have to be serious and start having those conversations with each other about how we can do it differently.”

NEWS 1130 has been addressed to Chief Adam Palmer several times for comment.



