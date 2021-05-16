Jimmy Lai pleads guilty in a protest case after assets were frozen





Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, veteran activist Albert Ho and eight others will plead guilty in a trial over Monday’s protest as authorities in the Asian financial center continue to prosecute prominent pro-democracy figures. Lai, Ho and other activists will plead guilty to organizing and attending an unauthorized assembly to mark China National Day on October 1, 2019, Ho said in a brief interview Sunday. A representative for Lai could not be reached immediately for comment. “We will admit guilt,” Ho said. Development was before reported by Stand News. Lai, 73, and founder of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, is facing a host of other cases. He was sentenced in April to 14 months in prison for two separate unauthorized protests in August 2019, when anti-government protests rocked the former British colony. He also faces charges under national security law China imposed on Hong Kong last year in response to the city riots. Of Hong Kong Lai and other senior activists convicted amid harsh measures Late Friday, Hong Kong authorities froze some of the media mogul’s assets, citing security law. Security Secretary John Lee issued notices to freeze all his shares Media company Next Digital Ltd., as well as local bank accounts of three companies it owns, the government said in a statement. The move marks the first time local authorities have used security law to freeze a major investor in a listed company, a move that could boost the financial center. More than 40% of members respondents from the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said they could leave the city, underscoring the concerns of the business community regarding the security law and the Covid-19 government’s treatment. Albert Ho, in the center, leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates Court in Hong Kong on April 16th. Photo: Chan Long Hei / Bloomberg China Expansion Toolbox to Extinguish Hong Kong Dispute: Get it fast Since the protests ended amid restrictions on Covid-19 distancing, Hong Kong authorities have arrested and prosecuted dozens of the city’s most prominent opposition figures – from pro-democracy politicians and students to lawyers and social workers. Other activists facing trial Monday include former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan. Ho, who was given a suspended sentence in one of the previous protest cases along with Lai, said he is appealing his sentence. Lai is also appealing his case, the South China Morning Post earlier reported. – With the help of Chloe Lo Before it is here, it is in Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

