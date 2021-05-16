Xinjiang Daqo factory opens doors to oppose forced labor claims

IN Daqo New Energy Corp. factory in China’s Xinjiang region, workers carefully processed high refined silicon columns last week while a group of reporters and analysts watched. It is the first time foreigners have been allowed to witness the usual factory scene since China’s dominant solar industry has been put under scrutiny for its work practices.

Unlike three other companies in Xinjiang that produce polysilicon – a key ingredient in solar panels – Daqo has not been linked to allegations of human rights abuses. Yet Daqo has backed the same secret as her colleagues regarding the government-run work program that is under international scrutiny. like most recently in March, the company turned down interview requests for its executives and turned to foreign observers.

Now the company’s leadership is breaking ranks in an effort to protect itself from possible US sanctions on China’s treatment of the Uighur minority group in Xinjiang.

READ MORE: Secrecy and allegations of abuse wreak havoc on China Solar Factories in Xinjiang

Daqo chief financial officer Ming Yang admits there is a “good probability” that Xinjiang-made polysilicon will be banned by President Joe Biden. As the only listed company in the US based in Xinjiang, Daqo cannot simply ignore concerns from overseas investors and regulators, he said in an interview. “We understand that there are these perception risks, especially from the public and the media, and some investors,” Yang said.

Employees harvest polysilicon rods from chemical vapor storage rooms at the Daqo factory. Photo: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said officials “believe in some cases” that Chinese solar products are being produced by forced labor and confirmed that the administration is considering restrictions. Daqo’s best bet is to try and win an exception. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp this month managed to be removed from the U.S. blacklist of military-affiliated enterprises, suggesting there is a way for individual companies to avoid penalties even when tensions rise between the world’s two largest economies.

Ming Yang, Daqo chief financial officer Photo: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

Concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang stem from a state-run work program that some Western governments and academics have argued is used to force predominantly Muslim Uighurs and other minorities to work against their will. Researchers have highlighted public documents showing three other polysilicon factories – not Daqo – workers admitted to the program. China says the initiative helps poor ethnic minorities find better jobs, and that forced labor charges in Xinjiang are lies fabricated by foreign opponents.

Explore dynamic updates of key land data points

The Daqo campaign is led by Yang, a former McKinsey & Co. consultant. born in Taiwan, educated in Cornell, who joined the firm in 2015. The night before the tour, the 46-year-old held court for two hours over dinner at a local hotel, drinking Moutai alcohol with a group of foreign journalists. A vegetarian, he collected dishes, including tomato soup and eggs and cauliflower frying as he posed his issue: Daqo does not participate in the work program and does not hire any Uyghurs.

Employees in the central control room of Daqo polysilicon plant in Xinjiang. Photo: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

When asked later what he thought of the government’s treatment of Uighurs, including internment camps that officials describe as vocational training facilities, Yang was confused. “Do they exist or not?” “I really do not know,” he said. “But of course if they exist, then I think there are moral standards against which they will be judged.”

Yang and his team plan to appoint an agency to conduct a human rights audit of their operations – and most likely those of key suppliers – to support the company ‘s claim that it has “zero tolerance” for forced. Daqo has selected three options: a global audit firm and two honest work institutions referred to them by the US government.

It’s a gamble. Conducting independent, third-party inspections at random times would require co-operation from a local government that has barred foreign journalists and diplomats from visiting the region freely for years. Yang said authorities had given Daqo “preliminary assurances” that auditors would be given access.

Daqo’s push for transparency could also end up raising more questions about other key players in the industry – Xinte Energy Co., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and East Hope Group Co. – and China’s work practices in the region. Together, the four plants provide almost half of the global supply of polysilicon, helping to power a growing solar power worldwide.

The operation in the region has become problematic for companies after China launched a “fierce” campaign in Xinjiang in 2010 in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks by Uighurs seeking more political and cultural autonomy. The policies, which have seen Muslims placed under strict supervision and separated from their families, have been characterized by the US government as genocide.

The rod harvesting polysilicon from the chemical vapor storage chambers at the Daqo factory. Photo: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

The Daqo plant uses bubble heat to evaporate the silicon atoms in the chambers, the center, and reassemble them as ultra-refined polysilicon rods, which are then broken into fragments. This raw material ends up in solar panels used all over the world. Photo: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

For Daqo, distancing himself from the work program could be almost as dangerous as facing US sanctions. The company must be careful that in defending its practices it does not seem to agree with Western criticisms of Chinese policies, or by showing solidarity with Beijing and its industry colleagues. This is why Daqo has tailored her message to two different audiences.

During the factory tour, which was also attended by analysts from HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG, Yang insisted that Daqo would not participate in the work program. “If the government had asked us, we would not have participated,” he said. As a foreign-invested company, Yang said Daqo would not be obliged to comply with such an order. Daqo has “very high standards of integrity,” he said.

There are early signs that Daqo’s offensive may work. “There is no evidence of any human rights violations and only allegations,” wrote Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analyst. Johnson Wan on a note to customers after watching a virtual video tour of the plant. Wan has an estimate of purchases in Daqo, that is planning to set up 5 billion yuan ($ 778 million) on a list this year on the Shanghai Star board.

Kevin He, Daqo’s head of investor relations, gave another tone from Yang at a press conference hosted by the foreign ministry in Beijing in early May. Sitting next to Xinjiang government officials, he struck at the efforts of a U.S. solar industry lobby to form a forced labor alliance. The aim, he said, was to sabotage China’s participation in the global market. “We express our strong indignation and condemnation,” he said.

Daqo plant in Shihezi, Xinjiang. Photo: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

Concerns about Daqo’s perceived links to Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, or XPCC – a state-linked organization that has been sanctioned by the US government for allegations of human rights abuses including massive arbitrary bans – are another. ” potential risk, “Yang said. The organization oversaw the development of Shihezi, the town where the Daqo factory is located.

“We have no connection with the XPCC,” Yang said. “We are not owned by them. We are a wholly foreign-owned enterprise and have no cooperation. Yang said Daqo would stop expanding its Shihezi operations after this year, citing the advantages in lowering the price of energy and the desire to be closer to customers. The company is looking at Yunnan and Inner Mongolia as opportunities for future growth.

But Daqo faces a fierce battle as he tries to escape Xinjiang’s shadow. Last week, for example, researchers Laura Murphy and Nyrola Elima released a report detailing what they called “a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship” between Daqo and the XPCC. They also cited public documents showing that some of Daqo’s main suppliers may have hired workers from the work program. Daqo said he did not find any evidence of forced labor on the plant.

Companies “must allow unannounced, unrestricted and unmonitored controls that concentrate the voices of Uighur workers and guarantee zero consequences for whistleblowers,” said Murphy, a professor at the University of Sheffield Hallam. “No company can guarantee any of those conditions in Xinjiang as long as the internment camps remain in operation. And of course none of this is achieved by visits to factory floors. “

This means that pressure on Daqo will be difficult to avoid, no matter how much the company itself opens. “We are trying to be as transparent as possible,” Yang said. – By Colum Murphy, Tom Mackenzie and Allen Wan.

With the help of Jody Megson and Brian Eckhouse