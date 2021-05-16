International
12 killed across India west coast as Tautkae cyclone brushes pass Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles
Sunday, May 16, 11:00 am: As the first cyclone years continue to intensify over the Arabian Oceans with light from the west coast of Indiathe devastation has already begun in many parts of the coastal region. At least 12 deaths have been reported so far across the coastal districts of four states: Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.
According to the latest updates, the Very Heavy Cyclone Tautkae is running towards Gujarat at about 19 km / h with an estimated intensity of more than 150 km / h. According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), the storm has already reached the intensity of an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) with a wind speed of 185 km / h erupting up to 232 km / h.
The cyclone, which formed over the Arabian Sea near the Lakshadweep area during the early hours of Saturday, moved nearly north along the west coast of India. The storm lies near the Maharashtra coast now, about 220km away from Mumbai and is likely to cross the Gujarat coast on Monday evening between Porbandar & Mahuva.
Six deaths in Karnataka
Among India’s western coastal states, Karnataka appears to be hardest hit by the storm that intensified on Sunday with at least half a dozen deaths and several reports of damage from all coastal districts. Six people have died in separate incidents across coastal and central Karnataka due to heavy rains and gusts caused by Cyclone Tauktae over the past 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.
Of the six who went missing in the rain-related incidents, two drowned when their tugboat capsized offshore in the Dakshina Kannada district. “Four isolated incidents have occurred since late Saturday in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts, while heavy rains caused by the cyclone hit the state,” the head of the State Fatke Monitoring Center told IANS news agency. Karnataka Natural Resources (KSNDMC) Sunil Gavaskar.
Moderate to heavy rainfall and dark winds caused sea erosion on the west coast and low flood areas in the affected districts. “About 120 houses were damaged in Dakshina Kannada district due to heavy rain since Saturday. The affected people were relocated to aid centers set up by the state government in the district,” Gavaskar added.
Two killed in Goa
Stormy winds and heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae claimed two lives and uprooted more than 1,000 trees in Goa, disrupting normal life and road traffic and causing power outages in much of the coastal state. Sunday.
“Two people lost their lives due to the cyclone. A woman around 30-35 years old died after a coconut tree fell on her in the town of Mapusa (in North Goa). Another accident happened in Marseilles where two young people were going on a scooter “An electric pole fell on them and one of them lost his life while being rushed to hospital,” said Prime Minister Pramod Sawant at a news conference.
In Bardez, 31 houses were destroyed, while in Mormugao, the storm knocked down 36 houses. Energy Minister Nilesh Cabral said power lines from other states have been damaged in the state, which has resulted in a severe power outage. Konkan Railways said rail traffic was affected by cyclonic winds and rain with uprooted trees blocking the railway track in at least five locations in the state.
Two killed in Kerala and Maharashtra
According to the latest update from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two children aged 17 and 12 lost their lives in Maharashtra Jalgaon district while an uprooted tree fell into their hut. The sick mother is also severely injured as reported.
Earlier on Saturday afternoon, at least four people were killed and seven injured when the slab of a residential building collapsed in the district town of Ulhasnagar. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
The districts of Kerala Ernakulam and Kozhikode, which witnessed torrential rainfall of more than 100 mm on Saturday, also witnessed one death each due to Cyclone Tautkae. More than 2,000 people were displaced to 71 aid camps in the state as the storm swept across the state on Saturday.
(Contributed by IANS and Times of India)
**
For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]