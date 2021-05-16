12 killed across India west coast as Tautkae cyclone brushes pass Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc in Goa on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Rajtilak Naik / BCCL, Panaji)

Sunday, May 16, 11:00 am: As the first cyclone years continue to intensify over the Arabian Oceans with light from the west coast of Indiathe devastation has already begun in many parts of the coastal region. At least 12 deaths have been reported so far across the coastal districts of four states: Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.

According to the latest updates, the Very Heavy Cyclone Tautkae is running towards Gujarat at about 19 km / h with an estimated intensity of more than 150 km / h. According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), the storm has already reached the intensity of an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) with a wind speed of 185 km / h erupting up to 232 km / h.

The cyclone, which formed over the Arabian Sea near the Lakshadweep area during the early hours of Saturday, moved nearly north along the west coast of India. The storm lies near the Maharashtra coast now, about 220km away from Mumbai and is likely to cross the Gujarat coast on Monday evening between Porbandar & Mahuva.

Six deaths in Karnataka

Among India’s western coastal states, Karnataka appears to be hardest hit by the storm that intensified on Sunday with at least half a dozen deaths and several reports of damage from all coastal districts. Six people have died in separate incidents across coastal and central Karnataka due to heavy rains and gusts caused by Cyclone Tauktae over the past 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

Fisherman with their boat on the sea shore as Cyclone Touktae approaches Mangaluru on Sunday, May 16, 2021 (IANS)

Of the six who went missing in the rain-related incidents, two drowned when their tugboat capsized offshore in the Dakshina Kannada district. “Four isolated incidents have occurred since late Saturday in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts, while heavy rains caused by the cyclone hit the state,” the head of the State Fatke Monitoring Center told IANS news agency. Karnataka Natural Resources (KSNDMC) Sunil Gavaskar.

Moderate to heavy rainfall and dark winds caused sea erosion on the west coast and low flood areas in the affected districts. “About 120 houses were damaged in Dakshina Kannada district due to heavy rain since Saturday. The affected people were relocated to aid centers set up by the state government in the district,” Gavaskar added.

Two killed in Goa

Stormy winds and heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae claimed two lives and uprooted more than 1,000 trees in Goa, disrupting normal life and road traffic and causing power outages in much of the coastal state. Sunday.

“Two people lost their lives due to the cyclone. A woman around 30-35 years old died after a coconut tree fell on her in the town of Mapusa (in North Goa). Another accident happened in Marseilles where two young people were going on a scooter “An electric pole fell on them and one of them lost his life while being rushed to hospital,” said Prime Minister Pramod Sawant at a news conference.

In Bardez, 31 houses were destroyed, while in Mormugao, the storm knocked down 36 houses. Energy Minister Nilesh Cabral said power lines from other states have been damaged in the state, which has resulted in a severe power outage. Konkan Railways said rail traffic was affected by cyclonic winds and rain with uprooted trees blocking the railway track in at least five locations in the state.

Two killed in Kerala and Maharashtra

Severe sea conditions in Someshwar on Saturday, May 15, 2021, due to Cyclone Tauktae. (TOI Mangalore / BCCL)

According to the latest update from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two children aged 17 and 12 lost their lives in Maharashtra Jalgaon district while an uprooted tree fell into their hut. The sick mother is also severely injured as reported.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, at least four people were killed and seven injured when the slab of a residential building collapsed in the district town of Ulhasnagar. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The districts of Kerala Ernakulam and Kozhikode, which witnessed torrential rainfall of more than 100 mm on Saturday, also witnessed one death each due to Cyclone Tautkae. More than 2,000 people were displaced to 71 aid camps in the state as the storm swept across the state on Saturday.

(Contributed by IANS and Times of India)

