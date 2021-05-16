Violence in Israel is a political victory for Netanyahu

The fire erupted from the Andalusian Tower as it was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza early Sunday. Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, killing ten members of an extended family and destroying a building housing international media, including the Associated Press, as Palestinian militants opened fire with rockets.

Photo: Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images

There is ongoing violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories claimed about 200 lives over the past week, the vast majority of them Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Increase in civilian casualties over the weekend and Israel targeting a Gaza City tower that housed media offices including the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera led the Biden administration step forward pressure on Israel to ensure the safety of journalists and seek a speedy solution to its military campaign in Gaza.

The Israeli government says it has split smoking guns intelligence with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials indicating that the militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, was using the building as an intelligence office to plot attacks on Israeli civilians, effectively using the press as human shields. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stressed that no one was killed in the attack that flattened the building, as Israel had warned its occupiers to evacuate earlier. Still, the image of the Israeli military bombing journalists’ headquarters was bound to foster perceptions of non-compliance with collateral damage.

Despite growing international pressure to seek a ceasefire, Netanyahu said on Sunday that the offensive against Hamas would continue for some time as Israel sought to set a heavy price for the group for rocket attacks on Israeli civilians. Israel will inevitably win this round of fighting once it has won kositi barin, killed some Hamas militants (and some more innocent passers-by), destroyed their infrastructure, and reduced their ability and / or willingness to launch more rockets.

This will be an empty victory, though it will only turn Israel into a status quo of ever-present tension and threat: in Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, and every Israeli city where Jews and Arabs live nearby. The only real winner here is the man who sold the Israelis to the idea that this state of war and permanent occupation is acceptable: Netanyahu himself.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the city of Lod early on May 12.

Photo: Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images

Prior to this escalation, Netanyahu seemed to be on the verge of losing the prime ministership he has held for the past 12 years. His rivals, center-right Yair Atid party Yair Lapid and nationalist right-wing Yamina party Naftali Bennett, were in talks to form a left-to-right change government, joined by a few more more than a desire to finally remove Netanyahu. The United Arab Emirates, an Arab Islamic party, was on trial for securing the last seats Lapid and Bennett needed to secure a 120-seat majority in the Knesset, but the violence shifted those negotiations. On Thursday, Bennett announced that the change government was off the table and he had resumed negotiations with the Netanyahu Likud party.

This political horse trade comes after the parliamentary elections in March, Israel’s fourth in two years, in which neither Netanyahu nor his rivals have been able to amass a majority coalition. Likud won the most seats, giving Netanyahu the first threat in forming a government, but he failed to do so before his May 4 deadline. Lapid, whose party came out second best, now has a mandate to form a government, which will expire in a few weeks. His interim power-sharing deal with Bennett would have seen the two men return as prime minister. Now it looks like Lapid will also fail to form a government.

Bennett said Thursday that his party could not join a government with UAL as violence continues in mixed Jewish-Arab cities, a sign of the inherent absurdity of a coalition between Jewish nationalists and Palestinian Islamists. He claims to work towards a wider unity government that will include Netanyahu, Lapid, New Hope leader Gideon Saar and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz. However, there is little chance that this will happen.

With the change coalition off the table, Netanyahu remains prime minister at the moment and has another possibility to save his career. Once Lapids’ term expires, there will be a three-week period during which each Knesset member can form a government if it can secure the support of 61 MK. Netanyahu could secure his position during this period, but would have to remove some deserters from some of the opposition parties: Even with Yamina on his side, he does not have a majority and governing the UAL is a start for the right allies.

In the most likely scenario, the Israelis will end up going to the polls for the fifth time. Netanyahu ka postponed for changing the law to allow the direct election of the prime minister, to govern separately from the Knesset, but he also does not appear to have votes for him in the legislature. The idea of ​​changing the entire system of government of the country so that he remains prime minister without a majority in the Knesset is an indication of how desperate he is to stay in power. Netanyahu is currently on trial for corruption and a more secure control of the prime minister would better position him to seek some form of immunity.

Meanwhile, by deceiving the government of possible change, the ongoing violence has bought Netanyahu some time to change his fortune. His rivals are not blind to this: Lapid on Sunday allegedly that political considerations were at stake in governments’ response to the crisis, noting that fire always erupts precisely when it is most appropriate for the battle-torn prime minister. It is impossible to predict how Netanyahu, Lapid or other contenders would fare in another election: How the far right and the change camp can argue that the recent escalation in the conflict is a reason to vote for them. If the past is prologue, Israel could find itself in another political stalemate six months from now, with Netanyahu still hanging.

It is ironic that the current violence should benefit Netanyahu politically, because it graphically illustrates his failures. He has buried the peace process, ruled out the possibility of a Palestinian state, bringing virulent anti-Arab Kahanists in his government and decided to administer the conflict rather than resolve it. His message to the Palestinians in the occupied territories and to the Arab citizens of Israel is that they will always be treated as an enemy, that their rights will always be secondary to the rights of the Jews, and that the state that rules over them (directly or indirectly) will never value their lives. His message to Israeli Jews is just as grim: Conflict is existential, the Arabs will always despise you, and so you must fortify yourself against them and accept a permanent state of war or ceasefire, but never actual peace.

A dozen years of this divisive right-wing leadership has fueled extremism and racism, driven Israel away from American Jews and the Western democracies community, and led to political paralysis, stagnation, and civil strife. Jerusalem post hardly a left cloth published one editorial on Saturday urging Bennett to reconsider his decision to abandon the coalition for change, accusing the current leadership of investing itself tirelessly in weakening the country’s democratic institutions and that Israel desperately needs change. Even many right-wing Israelis can see that Netanyahu has put his interests before the interests of countries for some time.

Jerusalem post the editors call for a resumed coalition dedicated to strengthening the foundations of this country as a Jewish and democratic state. It is hard to imagine what such a coalition would look like, however, when most of the key actors in Israeli politics are only interested in half of that vision.