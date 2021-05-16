International
Australians over the age of 50 can now be vaccinated for COVID-19 at their GP
From Monday, people over the age of 50 can get their COVID-19 vaccine from a GP.
Vaccines had previously been available to this age group at special vaccination centers and respiratory clinics, but the vaccination program under Phase 2b has now been extended to general practitioner surgeries.
Australia’s vaccination program reached three million on Friday, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes it is now moving from strength to strength, setting a record 30,000 people who took the blow on Saturday.
“If you are over 50, you can go to your GP who is offering these vaccines,” he said. Morrison told reporters in Gladstone, Queensland on Sunday.
“So I think we will continue to see that construction.”
He said about 85 per cent of residents in nursing homes have now been vaccinated, but he called on more people over 70 to get the stroke.
“This is a very high priority for us because if there was an outbreak in Australia, they are the most endangered Australians and here is our focus more at the moment.”
But Mr Morrison remains wary when Australia’s borders may reopen, even though some of his supporters are calling for an early resumption of travel.
Forecasts in last week’s federal budget assumed all Australians who want the strike would be vaccinated by the end of the year, but international flights will not enter full operation until mid-next year.
Mr Morrison said by the end of the year there would still be millions of Australians who would not be vaccinated, including children and those who have chosen not to be vaccinated.
Australia will also have to see what the rest of the world looked like.
Acting Prime Minister of Victoria James Merlino believes that the reopening of the Australian border has always depended on the success of the Commonwealth vaccine program, vaccine efficacy and the provision of an alternative quarantine center.
“Once we get to a point where the vaccine has been successfully rolled out to a large extent, we can start making further changes,” he said.
Mr Morrison, meanwhile, has defended the test regime in India which prevented about 70 people from flying to Australia on the first flight since the subcontinent lifted the travel ban.
About 80 returnees are now in quarantine at the Howard Springs facility in northern territory after they landed from India on Saturday.
The plane was only half full because more than 40 people who tested positive before the flight along with about 30 of their close contacts were barred from returning.
However there are reports of some discrepancies in the test results, adding to the frustration of Australians wishing to return home.
The Prime Minister acknowledged that India is a very difficult environment to operate in now.
“We will work closely with Qantas who are obviously carrying out that testing regime as part of their process and they will receive any support from us,” Mr Morrison said.
“I hope and aim to get even more homes on other commercially facilitated repatriation flights in the coming weeks.”
