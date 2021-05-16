Calls grow for Gaza-Israel ceasefire, US biggest effort

The UN Security Council and Muslim nations convened emergency meetings on Sunday to demand a halt to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the single deadliest attacks in nearly a week of Hamas rocket fire and Israeli airstrikes.

President Joe Biden gave no sign of pressure on Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire, despite new calls from some Democrats for the Biden administration to get more involved. His ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told an urgent Security Council meeting that the United States was working tirelessly through diplomatic channels “to stop the fighting.

But as fighting in Israel and Gaza escalated to its worst levels since 2014 and international protests escalated, the Biden administration determined to divert U.S. foreign policy attention from the Middle East and Afghanistan showed no immediate sign of deepening its involvement. Diplomatic appeals from other countries for Hamas and Israel to stop firing showed no sign of progress.

Thomas-Greenfield warned that a return to armed conflict would only bring a two-state negotiated solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict even further away. And in Israel, Hady Amr, an aide sent by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to try to de-escalate the crisis, met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who thanked the U.S. for its support.

Blinken himself headed on Sunday to an unrelated tour of the Nordic countries. He called from the plane to Egypt and other nations working to mediate a ceasefire, telling Egypt that all parties must de-escalate tensions and stop the violence.

Rep. Adam Schiff, Democratic chairman of the House intelligence committee, on Sunday joined Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent Vermont, to call on Biden to increase pressure on both sides to end the ongoing fighting and to revive talks to resolve Israeli conflicts and flares with the Palestinians.

I think the administration needs to push harder on Israel and the Palestinian Authority to stop the violence, to establish a ceasefire, to end these hostilities, and to return to a process of trying to resolve this long-standing conflict. , Schiff, a California Democrat, told CBS Face the Nation.

Biden administration officials have called for calm, but said nothing publicly about urging Israel immediately to follow a push from Egypt and others for a ceasefire. Thomas-Greenfield said US diplomats were engaging with Israel, Egypt and Qatar, along with the UN

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza razed three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, doctors said, bringing the number that Hamas and Israel opened their air and artillery battles to at least 188 killed in Gaza and eight in Israel. About 55 children in Gaza and a 5-year-old boy in Israel were among the dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis in a televised speech Sunday that Israel wants to pay a heavy price for the militant rulers of Gaza. That would take time, Netanyahu said, signaling that the war would flare up for now.

Representatives of Muslim nations met to urge Israel to stop attacks that are killing Palestinian civilians in the crowded Gaza Strip.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting with 57 nations also saw Turkey and several others criticize a US-backed push by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other Islamic nations to sign bilateral agreements with Israel to normalize relations. violating the ruins of weak international efforts to mediate a long-standing peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

The massacre of Palestinian children today follows the supposed normalization, said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

At the virtual Security Council meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN was actively engaging all parties to an immediate ceasefire.

The return to the Palestinian militant rocket scene and Israeli airstrikes in the fourth such war between Israel and Hamas only perpetuates cycles of death, destruction and despair and pushes away any hope for coexistence and peace on the horizon, Guterres said.

Eight foreign ministers spoke at the Security Council session, reflecting the seriousness of the conflict, with almost all calling for an end to the fighting. Efforts by China, Norway and Tunisia to get the most powerful UN body to issue a statement, including a call for an end to hostilities, have so far been blocked by the United States, Israel’s closest ally. Diplomats say the US is concerned it could interfere in diplomatic efforts to stop the violence

Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, had thrown US support entirely behind Israel, enthusiastically welcoming Netanyahu as an ally in Trump’s focus on confronting Iran. Trump gave little time to the efforts of past U.S. administrations to postpone peace agreements between Israel and the Palestinians, instead of encouraging and rewarding Arab nations that signed agreements to normalize the two countries with Israel.

Biden, instead, calls the conflicts in the Middle East and Central Asia a distraction from U.S. foreign policy priorities, including competition with China.

He has tried to defuse some conflicts and pull the US out of others, including ending US military support for a Saudi-led war in Yemen, planning to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and trying to turn it into a nuclear deal with Iran.

Biden officials have not listed the deepest Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts at the top of their agenda.

The problem will not go away, said Tamara Cofman Wittes, a former assistant secretary of state for the Middle East in the Obama administration.

The current fighting reveals how deeply unstable the status quo between Israelis and Palestinians is and how urgently a new political path is needed to lead this conflict to a negotiated solution, she said.

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City and Lederer from New York. Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai and AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.