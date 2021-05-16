Tel Aviv, Israel Bustling Financial Hub, shaken as rockets fall





TEL AVIV Tel Aviv Municipality launched a lively game social media campaign this month declaring itself a vaccinated city eager to welcome international travelers on their first post-coronavirus trips abroad. That was before the rockets started hitting. During the past week of fighting between Israel and militant groups in Gaza, Tel Aviv has been the target of at least 160 rockets fired from the Palestinian coastal enclave about 40 miles south. The bombing of Tel Aviv has been a devastating turn of events for an active metropolis that describes itself as the uninterrupted party city of Israel in the Mediterranean and the financial center of the country. Over the weekend, incoming signals and rocket salvos sent crowds of beachgoers running for cover and closed many famous restaurants and bars in the city. Tel Aviv has been the target of rocket fire in past rounds of combat, but with nothing like the intensity of days gone by. And while the military says its Iron Dome anti-missile defense system eavesdrops on about 90 percent of missiles aimed at populated areas, when large volleys are fired, some penetrate.

Shahar Elal, 30, an Israeli who had returned from a family visit from her current home in Zurich, said she and her mother had rushed to shelter in a sheltered space behind the kitchen of a beachfront cafe as the mermaid appeared Saturday afternoon, frightened after being caught by the guard.

Beer in hand, sun lotion on face, we ran, she said, dropping a wallet along the way. When they got out, they saw the trail of white smoke of a rocket that had fallen into the sea in front of them. One day last week, during working hours, the militants fired about 100 rockets at Tel Aviv and its environs, saying they were retaliating for Israeli airstrikes against what they described as civilian buildings. The ensuing fire sent close to a million Israelis to bomb shelters and sheltered areas. On Saturday, a man, Gershon Franko, 55, was killed by shrapnel after a rocket hit the middle of the road outside his apartment on the leafy outskirts of Ramat Gan’s Tel Aviv.

Often referred to as the State of Tel Aviv, this predominantly coastal, secular, and coastal city and its metropolitan area have long had a reputation for being somewhat detached from the dangers of the less affluent, more suburban parts of the country that are close to its homeland. unstable boundaries. Many residents of this city of skateboards, surfing and electric scooters are said to live in a hedonistic bubble. It’s a kind of escape, said Sagi Assaraf, 31, a medical engineer, explaining Tel Aviv’s state of mind as he sat on the beach with a beer and some friends on Sunday, a day after everyone had to run from the same stretch of sand. looking for cover. In the end they are people who just want to live in peace and tranquility, he said, adding, The explosions shook them. He and his friend Ben Levy, 32, a graphic designer who was crashing a guitar, had both performed their compulsory military service in combat units and said they were not naked from rocket fire.

Major General Uri Gordin, Chief of Homefront military command, said he believed more rockets were fired into the Tel Aviv area on Saturday evening than during the 50-day Gaza war in the summer of 2014. Many residents spoke in sanguine terms of resistance and challenge, saying that displaying weakness and fear would give the enemy a victory.

We must remain optimistic and continue with our routines, said Mr. Levy. Even in Ramat Gan, the block where the deadly rockets hit, shopkeepers and locals performed a similar singing. Menachem Horovitz, who owns a small cafe and bakery on the street and lives near the corner, was home in the afternoon when he heard the siren followed by a boom that shook the whole house. He went out to inspect the damage to the furnace. The police came, he actually said. I cleaned and put everything in place. Saturday was Nakba Day, when Palestinians commemorate the flight and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees during the fighting around the creation of Israel in 1948. From Sunday morning, Mr. Horovitz had replaced the broken glass in his shop window and was almost sold out of sweets for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot starting at sunset. A handwritten sign in the window read: Thank you Ramat Gan residents for your support. The people of Israel live, marked with a Star of David instead of a period or an exclamation mark.

In a nearby apartment block, all the windshields were blown up. Shrapnel had pierced the refrigerator in the back of an apartment, like a bullet. Residents had left, leaving their half-eaten lunch on the table. City officials provided all residents with temporary accommodation in hotels.

Ms. Elal, the visitor from Zurich, was staying with her family from northern Israel on a seaside vacation rental and was back at the beach on Sunday. It makes no sense to stop our lives, she said. But she added that she had never seen the streets or beaches of Tel Aviv so quiet and empty during a holiday weekend. She said most of her childhood friends now living in Tel Aviv had returned to their parents in the north, an area that suffered most from rocket attacks from Lebanon. Josh Corcos, 30, Shai Asraf, 29, and Yuval Mengistu, an Israeli friend visiting from Mexico, were sitting Sunday in the same beach cafe where Ms. Elal had taken refuge the day before. Mr Asraf had come from Netivot, a town in the south that was the frequent target of rocket attacks from Gaza. They had been eating toast and French Benedict eggs at a breakfast restaurant all day when the sirens went out on Saturday afternoon. They got covered, came out 20 minutes later and continued to eat, they said. Some people were in more panic than others, they said. We were all in the army, so that does not bother us so much, said Mr. Corcos for rocket fire. But still, do not expect it in the middle of the morning in Tel Aviv. That night, Hamas sent a warning that Tel Aviv residents should return to their homes by midnight. The three men returned to their vacation rental apartment at 11:30 p.m. to wait. At 11 minutes after midnight, sirens sounded and more rocket-propelled grenades were fired into the Tel Aviv area.

Four days ago, the city was normal and I jump, said Mr. Asraf. There has been a change since the rocket landed. Most people are staying home. City officials said they were confident tourism would return in due course. But as the sun began to set in the Mediterranean, Tel Aviv’s streets, usually full of entertainment, were deserted. The non-stop city had come, at least temporarily, to a stop. Irit Pazner Garshowitz contributed to the reporting from Jerusalem.

