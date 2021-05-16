Covid-10, Australia: One Million Aussies Can Get Coronavirus Vaccine TODAY

From Monday people over 50 can get their COVID-19 vaccine from a GP.

Until now, those over the age of 50 who were not in one of the vulnerable groups or major occupations had been able to get their stroke in special vaccination centers, but now it will also be done through local GPs.

Vaccination program in Australia reached three million on Friday and Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes it is accelerating, noting even on Saturday a record 30,000 people were hit.

‘If you are over 50, you can go to your GP who is providing these vaccines,’ Mr Morrison told reporters in Gladstone, Queensland on Sunday.

‘We will continue to see that construction.’

Since the opening of the vaccination process for this age group in the last two weeks, it has only been available in special vaccination centers (pictured, AstraZeneca stroke is administered on Friday in Melbourne)

He said about 85 percent of residents in nursing homes had now been vaccinated, but he urged more of those people over 70 living at home to get the stroke.

“This is a very high priority for us because if there was an outbreak in Australia, they are the most endangered Australians and here is our focus more at the moment.”

But he remains wary when Australia’s borders may reopen, even though some of his supporters are calling for the trip to resume earlier than mid-point 2022 as envisaged in last week’s Budget.

These forecasts assumed that all Australians wishing to strike would be vaccinated by the end of this year, but international flights would not be fully operational until the last half of 2022.

From Monday, Australians over the age of 50 can get the vaccine from their local doctor instead of vaccination centers (pictured, a woman at the Claremont Showground in Perth with the AstraZeneca vaccine)

Mr Morrison said by the end of the year there would still be millions of Australians who would not be vaccinated, including children and those who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

Australia will also need to see if the virus spreads or intensifies in other countries.

Acting Prime Minister of Victoria James Merlino believes that the reopening of the Australian border has always depended on the success of the Commonwealth vaccine program, vaccine efficacy and the provision of an alternative quarantine center.

HOW TO TB Book a COVID-19 vaccine How do I book or register for a Covid-19 vaccination? Use the Covid-19 vaccine suitability controller:https://www.health.gov.au/resources/apps-and-tools/covid-19-vaccine-eligibility-checker Will I be able to choose where I can book? If you have the right to book, you will be able to view and select clinic locations based on the location you enter. What if there are no clinics or appointments in my area? More appointments will be made available as more clinics go on board and more vaccines become available. People are encouraged to continue to check the vaccine clinic finder every week if they cannot secure a suitable appointment at this stage. Australians currently overseas Australian COVID-19 vaccines will only be available to people currently in Australia. Australian citizens currently overseas should consult with their local health professional for advice on vaccine options that may be available locally. Source: Department of Health

“Once we get to a point where the vaccine has been successfully rolled out to a large extent, we can start making further changes,” he said.

Mr Morrison, meanwhile, has defended the test regime in India which prevented about 70 people from flying to Australia on the first flight since the subcontinent lifted the travel ban.

About 80 returnees are now in quarantine at the Howard Springs facility in northern territory after they landed from India on Saturday.

The plane was only half full because more than 40 people who tested positive before the flight along with about 30 of their close contacts were barred from returning.

A nurse is seen talking to a woman before giving her Covid-19 shot in western Sydney on May 7

However there are reports of some discrepancies in the test results, adding to the frustration of Australians wishing to return home.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that India is a very difficult environment to operate in now.

“We will work closely with Qantas who are obviously carrying out that testing regime as part of their process and they will receive any support from us,” Mr Morrison said.

“I hope and aim to get even more homes on other commercially facilitated repatriation flights in the coming weeks.”