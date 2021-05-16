Three were held for saleMaggled Remdesivir- New Indian Express





from Express News Service CHENNAI: Three men were arrested by Adyar police for selling Remdesivir drugs smuggled from Bangladesh. While the authenticity of the bottles will be tested, the trio was remanded in custody.

The accused were identified as Aadityan (24), by KK Nagar, Raj Kumar (27) by Parrys and Syed Amjith (38) by Thousand Lights. Police said Aadityan and Raj Kumar have pharmacies while Syed Amjith works in a pharmacy. “The special police team was monitoring the sales of Remdesivir drugs on the black market and came across an online advertisement which was distributed through Whatsapp status and messages. “Based on the message, the police posing as clients hit the trio near the Indira Nagar water tank,” said the police officer. The trio was selling a vial of medicine for Rs 25,000 and two bottles were taken from them. Police also seized Rs 89,000 in cash they had received from the sale of the bottles. “In question, the trio confessed that the bottles had arrived from Bangladesh through an agent. The bottle cap has another name and the price says 3,500 Bangladeshi Taka, ”said Deputy Police Inspector Selva Kumar who led the special team. As the trio was arrested and remanded in custody, the bottles were sent to the lab to test if they were fake. A hunt for the agent has begun. It may be recalled that a large rocket was destroyed by city police a few days ago after arresting six people across the State and seizing over 200 bottles.

