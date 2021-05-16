Explained: Can a single bolt of lightning kill 18 elephants? Science says yes, in various possible ways

On Wednesday evening, 18 elephants died on a hilltop in Assam. Preliminary report after the death shows that they were struck by lightning. While the state government is waiting for the final report before definitively ruling out other possible causes, the preliminary conclusion raises a question: Can a single bolt kill 18 elephants? The answer is yes, based on science and a history of such events.

How does lightning kill animals?

Lightning can damage or kill animals in a number of ways, physicist and engineer Chandima Gomes wrote in the International Journal of Biometeorology in 2012. In an email to The Indian Express, Gomes, now professor of high-voltage engineering at the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg , listed some of these ways, including:

Direct flash: An animal in an open field can be struck directly by lightning if part of its body protrudes above other nearby objects. Higher animals are more vulnerable.

Side flash: When lightning strikes a tall object such as a tree, it can generate a side shot that can hit an animal standing under the tree.

Touching potential: If a part of the body of a tall animal is in contact with the ground, while another part, at a higher altitude, comes in contact with an object struck by lightning, a partial current may pass through her body.

POTENTIAL STEP: The most common lightning hazard among four-legged animals. When the animals front and back legs are far enough apart, a partial current can pass through the body under certain circumstances.

Which of these could have happened in Assam, assuming it really was the lightning that killed the elephants?

According to a member of the team that developed the post-mortem, it is possible that the elephants were killed by the current flowing through the ground (The Indian Express, May 15). This would be the potential of the steps.

When current flows through the ground after a lightning strike, the electrical potential (voltage) is highest at the point of impact and decreases with distance along the direction of flow. If an elephant is facing the point of impact, current will flow from the front legs (highest potential) to the hind legs (lowest potential), electrocuting it in the process.

But so many elephants killed in one lightning?

It can happen because in a single lightning strike, current flows several times to the ground. These are called subsequent strokes. This is why we see a flame of light flickering. There is a possibility that each subsequent stroke will merge with different nearby objects due to some explicable reason in physics, Gomes told Indian Express.

There are two other possibilities of multiple deaths, in addition to the potential of the steps, he said. One of them is the side shots from the first elephant hitting the others. That is why in lightning safety, we advise people to stay at least 2 m away from each other under storm conditions long before Covid-19 restrictions are set, Gomes said. The other option is multiple side lighting from a nearby tree.

Are elephants particularly vulnerable?

Since an elephant front and back of the legs are too far apart, it will seem to make it more vulnerable than a smaller animal, such as a mouse.

The potential difference increases with increasing distance between the two legs. The greater the possible change, the greater the current through the body, Gomes said.

However, he made a remark. Usually, an animal with a larger body mass can withstand a greater current through the step potential. Thus, although an elephant may undergo a greater potential for stride, the chance that current through its body becomes lethal, he said.

The author of another paper, on the other hand, felt that elephants are indeed more vulnerable because of their length. After the death of two giraffes in a lightning strike in South Africa last year, Ciska PJ Scheijen, now a conservation scientist with the Rockwood Conservation Fund in Kimberley, wrote a letter to the African Journal of Ecology suggesting it was the height it had made giraffes vulnerable by a direct strike. And elephants are also tall animals.

Yes, I believe elephants would potentially have a higher chance of being struck by lightning compared to other species because of their length, she told the Indian Express, by email.

But could elephants be struck by a direct flame?

The chances of being struck directly by lightning depend greatly on proximity. The tallest objects in the vicinity attract lightning. So if there are tall trees (higher than elephants) the chance of lightning hitting them directly is not great. But if they are in an open grass field, the chances are greater, Scheijen said.

Bamuni Hill in Assam, where the elephants died, there are no tall trees that could have taken the burden of the lightning. A number of smaller trees were found burned and split in half, indicating that the area had indeed been struck by lightning. Some of the elephants, too, had burnt ears, burnt belly and burn marks in the shoulder region.

Are multiple animal deaths like these common?

In 2007, five elephants were killed in a similar incident at the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal.

In 2016, over 300 reindeer were killed on Norway’s Hardangervidda plateau after storms.

In 1972, 53 reindeer were killed in a lightning strike in Alaska.

With data from Tora Agarwala in Guwahati