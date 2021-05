Anger as social media users reveal series of tweets praising Hitler by CNN freelancer

Social media users are asking CNN to respond after discovering that one of their independent contributors, Adeel Raja, who has written dozens of pieces about the sale, wrote in an already deleted tweet that “the world today needs a Hitler.” After several excavations, it turned out to be one of several messages that Raja has posted praising the Nazi leader. “The only reason I’m supporting Germany in the final – Hitler was a German and he did well with those Jews!” Raja wrote during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Raja last had a CNN line on September 16, 2020. He still lists his connection to the network on LinkedIn. “Hitler’s hail!” he wrote the next day. Twitter users shared the screenshots of the messages. CNN spokesman Matt Dornic told the Washington Examiner that he “I have never heard itRaja and that he “is watching”. The revelation of Raja’s controversial comments comes amid escalating violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas in the Middle East, which is at its most violent since the 2014 Gaza War, according to reports. AP TORCHED FOR THE CLAIM THAT THEY HAVE DISAPPOINTED ABOUT THE OPERATION OF HAMAS INTEL ON THEIR BRIGHT: DIFFICULT TO BELIEVE Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, most of which have been intercepted by Israel’s Dome Iron missile defense system. Israel has also responded with a series of airstrikes, which have ousted some of Hamas’ top leaders. “In response to Hundreds of rockets in the last 24 hours, the IDF has struck a number of significant terrorist targets and terrorist operatives in the Gaza Strip, marking our largest attack since 2014,” the Israeli Defense Forces wrote on Twitter. “We are currently targeting more terror targets in Gaza.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that there would be more revenge from where it came from. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION “We will do everything possible to restore order and tranquility, and the safety of our people and prevention,” Netanyahu told Face the nation “Sunday.” We are trying to degrade Hamas terrorist capabilities and degrade their willingness to do so again. ” Fox News has reached out to CNN for comment.

