Singapore exploring second push to deliver more first hit, Singapore News & Top Stories

Singapore is considering giving as many people as possible the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the next phase of its vaccination exercise, so that more of the population has a level of protection, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday. . .
If this is done, people may need to wait up to six to eight weeks for their second goal, but this will not affect the effectiveness of the vaccine, he added, promising that more details will be announced as soon as soon to be finalized.
Currently, the ministry recommends that both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine be taken 21 days apart to achieve optimal protection. For the Moderna vaccine, the time period is 28 days.
Worldwide, vaccine shortages have hampered efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and scientists have studied the possibility of delaying the second dose of the vaccine so that more is available for use as first doses.
The first dose of the two-phase Covid-19 vaccine leads the immune system to recognize the virus, and the second dose solidifies this memory.
Earlier this month, India, which is experiencing a devastating outbreak, accepted a recommendation to extend the gap between two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 12 to 16 weeks, from six to eight weeks.
Speaking about the strategy for the second phase of Singapore vaccination training yesterday, Mr Ong, who co-heads the multi-ministerial workforce dealing with Covid-19, noted that experts abroad and in Singapore believe that a wait up to six to eight weeks the second dose would not affect the effectiveness of the vaccine.
He also said those who have already secured an appointment for their second dose of the vaccine will not be affected.
On May 10, more than 1.8 million people in Singapore received their first dose of the vaccine, and more than 1.2 million completed the full vaccination regimen.
Mr Ong stressed that vaccination offers three benefits: protection against infection, reducing the severity of the disease if someone is infected, and reducing the likelihood of transmission.
He added that all three benefits have been seen in countries that have vaccinated a large part of the population, such as Israel.
The first phase of vaccination training in Singapore has focused on those most in need of protection, Mr Ong said, such as the elderly and those working in hospitals, seaports, airports and schools.
“For this group, we want to give them maximum protection, which means two doses. And today progress has been good, so a quarter of our population today is fully vaccinated – two doses.”
Asked why the vaccination program could not be developed more quickly, Mr Ong said the program “is still very much in line with the arrival of supplies”.
> 1.8m
Number of people in Singapore who received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as of May 10th.
> 1.2 million
Number of people in Singapore who have completed the full vaccination regimen, by May 10th.
While Singapore has a steady flow of supplies for both vaccines, which is enough to cover its entire population, they “come at a certain pace,” he added.
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was also at yesterday’s press conference, said that with about 40 vaccination centers across the island, Singapore has a higher vaccination capacity than the available vaccines.
“Together with our turnaround management system, this gives us confidence that once vaccines arrive in Singapore, we can put them in the arms of our people in the shortest time possible,” he added.
