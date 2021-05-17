The Prime Minister calls for a heavy dose of care as the blockage is eased, but the variant spreads

Boris Johnson has called for a serious dose of care as internal escort and physical contact resumed amid concerns over the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

The prime minister said that now everyone has to play their part as England pushed forward with the third phase of the roadmap from the deadlock on Monday.

Pubs and restaurants will be able to welcome customers home, visits to friends and family homes may resume and the ban on foreign holidays is over.

Hugs and other physical contact between families are also allowed for the first time since the restrictions began more than a year ago.

But the measures were eased as senior scientists called for caution and warned of a dangerous moment, with the Indian variant fearing to be as much as 50% more transmissible than the Kent type.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “Together we have reached another milestone in our roadmap from the blockade, but we need to take this next step with a heavy dose of caution.

We are keeping the spread of the first variant identified in India under close scrutiny and taking swift action when infections are on the rise.

(Graphics of PA) Credit: Graphics PA

He said the current data does not show volatile pressure on the NHS and that second doses of the vaccine are being accelerated to give greater protection to those most vulnerable.

But now everyone has to play their part by getting tested twice a week, coming up with your own vaccine when called and remembering hands, face, space and fresh air, he added.

Ministers hope to test the momentum and the vaccines will allow a safe opening of the country, with shocks that will stretch to over 35 this week.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock did not rule out the possibility of imposing local blockades in areas such as Bolton to address the Indian variant, which he warned could spread like wildfire.

He said there are more than 1,300 cases of the Indian variant of the disorder, which is relatively prevalent in small numbers and is becoming the dominant type in Bolton and Blackburn.

But delivering good news on plans to ease restrictions without launching a new wave of infections and deaths, Mr Hancock said there is very early new data from Oxford University giving confidence that existing vaccines work against the variant.

That means we can stay on course with our vaccine strategy of treating the pandemic and opening up carefully and cautiously, but we really need to be very vigilant against the spread of the disease, he told Skys Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

We have a high degree of confidence that the vaccine will be overcome.

Cinemas, hotels and B & Bs can also be reopened, with the sixth rule being applied indoors and the order of the physical distance being completed between friends and family.

The relief came after official figures showed that more than 20 million people had received both doses of the vaccine, covering more than 38% of adults in the UK, while more than 69% had received at least one.

Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxfords, said the result of laboratory experiments investigating whether the vaccine neutralizes the Indian variant looks okay.

It’s not perfect, but it’s not catastrophically bad, he told Times Radio, adding that there is only a slight decrease in the ability to neutralize the virus.

The Health Secretary said there had been no known deaths from the Bolton Indian variant of someone who received both strokes.

Five people have been in the hospital with him since receiving their first dose of the vaccine, while one person who had received both doses was admitted but that person was weak, Hancock told the Andrew Marr Show.

With overvoltage testing also underway in the Blackburn, Sefton and London areas, government scientific adviser Professor Sir Mark Walport warned that it would be extremely important to monitor the numbers over the next few weeks.

He told Ridge that it was fair to say it is a dangerous moment and said my personal judgment is that I will do things out as much as possible.

The chairwoman of the Municipal Home Affairs Committee, Yvette Cooper, suggested that the ban on foreign holidays should not end as planned on Monday, as it is being replaced by a traffic light system of restrictions.

Labor MP told BBCs Marr: The government needs to slow down its plans. I do not understand why tomorrow it is lifting some of its international travel restrictions. I think they should be much more careful about that.

But Mr Hancock said people should not travel to countries that are not on the green list unless absolutely necessary, and certainly not for holiday purposes.

Red and amber list countries are places you should not go to unless you have an absolutely compelling reason, he told Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty.

Although the Government is continuing to relax Monday, Mr Johnson has warned that the Indian variant could jeopardize plans to end legal restrictions on June 21st.

Clubs and gatherings of more than 30 people inside will remain banned until the fourth and final phase of the roadmap.