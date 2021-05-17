2 children in critical condition after colliding with a car in Vaughan, teen driver arrested

Two brothers and sisters are in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle that veered off a road in Vaughan on Sunday.

York Regional Police said they were called to Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Road and Teston Road, around noon.

Officers said a black Mercedes hit three people who were on a vehicle road, including an 11-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother. A male neighbor was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It’s such a devastating situation,” const. Laura Nicolle told reporters at the scene. “It’s very, very serious in terms of injuries.”

She said before the collision, the children had been out playing with their bicycles when the neighbor noticed they had problems with a bicycle chain and came to help.

‘They were on their property and that was when the vehicle went off the road and collided with them,’ Const. Laura Nicolle told reporters at the scene. (Mark Bochsler / CBC)

“They were on their property and that was when the vehicle went off the road and collided with them,” Nicolle said.

Nicollesaid a 17-year-old boy behind the wheel was arrested and was alone in the vehicle.

She said police are currently considering a dangerous driving charge.

Nicolle says the crash happened in an area where the speed limit was 40 miles per hour, so officers will look to see if speed was a factor in the collision.

“For something so horrible and serious like this, we will not rule anything out until we know for sure,” she said.

Investigators are calling for every witness to appear.