



LUKNI: When Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Noida, Meerut and Ghaziabad on Sunday to review measures in tackling the Covids’ second-tier deadly run, he made 11 visits to UP hotspots in 16 days since leaving -quarantine. And he planned to visit two other neighborhoods, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur on Monday after crashing into whirlwinds of Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Varanasi and Ayodhya after coming out of isolation on April 30th.

Officials said CM, in fact, managed to contact 38 districts through virtual review meetings while in quarantine after he contracted the virus a month ago. I have been monitoring and receiving an assessment of ground level arrangements to ensure readiness. I will continue my visits to different districts, Yogi said.

CM signaling stop tours in the Covid-hit districts followed a huge gig in cases with the touching number 38,055 on April 24th. The state government tried to flatten the flying schedule by enforcing a partial blockade and gathering precautionary measures amid reports of a virus spreading to rural areas after the panchayat election, sources said.

A senior official in the office of the chief minister said, CM Yogi held at least three video conferences meetings with district magistrates and senior medical officials and chaired two cabinet meetings virtually during his period of isolation.

The nationwide Yogis tour was marked by his first ever visit to Aligarh Muslim University, where several faculty members had contracted the virus. The CM not only attempted to vaccinate AMU professors, but also urged district authorities to increase coordination through integrated command and control centers.

The CM has issued strict guidelines to curb the black trade of life-saving and oxygen-containing drugs, a senior official said. He said the government has focused mainly on increasing the number of beds in hospitals and increasing contact tracking. Experts said Yogi essentially faces the challenge of getting the existing health care system up and running to meet the crisis. Implementing CM-based guidelines is essential in controlling the pandemic at this point in time, a senior official said.

