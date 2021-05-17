Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleach demolition





Israeli doctors in Jerusalem (AP) said at least two people were killed and more than 150 injured after a bleach collapsed in an unfinished West Bank synagogue on Sunday, on the eve of a major Jewish holiday. The bleacher was filled with ultra-orthodox worshipers and collapsed during early Shavuot prayers. A Magen spokesman David Adom told Channel 13 that paramedics had treated over 157 people for injuries and declared two dead, a man in his 50s and a 12-year-old boy. Netanyahu says Israel wants to degrade Hamas will, warning campaigns will continue Rescue workers were at the scene, treating the injured and sending people to hospital. The collapse comes weeks after 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stamped at a religious festival in northern Israel. The Israeli military said in a statement that it sent doctors and other search and rescue teams to help at the scene. Army helicopters were airlifting the wounded. Amateur footage showed the demolition Sunday during evening prayers in Givat Zeev, a West Bank settlement north of Jerusalem. The ultra-Orthodox synagogue was packed with hundreds of people. Shavuot is a spring harvest festival that also marks the day in the Jewish calendar in which the Torah was given to Moses on Mount Sinai. It is traditionally marked by the study of the Torah overnight and the consumption of milk. Former Israeli Ambassador: MEDIA ON EQUALITY OF ISRAEL Israeli authorities traded the blame. Mayor Givat Zeev said the building was unfinished and dangerous and that police had ignored previous calls to take action. Jerusalem Police Chief Doron Turgeman said the disaster was a case of “negligence” and that there were likely to be arrests. Deddi Simhi, head of the Fire and Rescue Service in Israel, told Israel Channel 12 that “this building is not finished. It does not even have a residence permit, and therefore let me hold events in it.” Television footage from the scene showed the five-story building was incomplete, with exposed concrete, guns and wooden planks, and plastic sheets as windows. A sign in Hebrew affixed to a wall of the building warned that “for security reasons entry is prohibited.” Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter that “my heart is with the victims of the Givat Zeev disaster.” On April 29, a bomb blast at a religious festival in northern Israel killed 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews, the deadliest civil disaster in the country’s history. The stalemate on Mount Meron came after numerous warnings that the shrine was unsafe for the tens of thousands of visitors it attracts each year for the Lag Baomer holiday. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION This year the celebrations were attended by about 100,000 people, most of them ultra-orthodox Jews, as powerful ultra-orthodox politicians had reportedly put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others to lift participation restrictions. Experts had long warned the Mount Meron complex was inadequately equipped to handle the large crowds that flock there during the spring holiday and that the existing condition of the infrastructure was a safety hazard. The disaster sparked new criticism over the broad autonomy granted to the countries’ politically powerful ultra-Orthodox minority. Last year, many ultra-Orthodox communities curbed coronavirus safety restrictions, contributing to the high rate of outbreak in their communities and angering the wider secular public.

