As over 24,400 recover, active cases fall in Rajasthan for the second day | Jaipur News





Representative image JAIPUR: With 24,440 patients recovering from Covid-19 on Sunday, the state reported the largest one-day increase in category, reducing active cases from 2,08,688 to 1,94,382 in 24 hours. Daily active cases have now dropped for the second day in a row. The dip in daily infections in the last four days is also sharp as it dropped from 16,384 cases on May 12 to 10,290 cases on Sunday.

For the past two days, the state reported negative increases in active cases. On Saturday, the daily increase in active cases was -4,065, while on Sunday, -14,306. The negative increase in active cases is due to the 41,921 patients recovering in just two days even when new daily infections began to subside.

This is a good sign. New daily infections are falling and the number of recoveries is increasing, pushing active cases down, said a senior health department official.

Despite the drop in cases, the city is fighting at full capacity

Jaipur: With 8,432 recoveries, Jaipur reported the highest number in the category, followed by Jodhpur (3,459), Bhilwara (1,213), Sawai Madhopur (890), Alwar (888), Udaipur (790), Sriganganagar (789), Barmer ( 720) and Riceamand (712).

After four days of steadily declining death toll from Covid on Sunday, the figure rose again as 156 people contracted the virus. From May 11 to May 16, the state reported 169, 164, 159, 155, 149 and 156 victims.

Despite the drop in Covid cases, hospitals are running at full capacity. To accommodate more patients, the health department has declared the Respiratory Diseases Institute in Shastri Nagar as a dedicated Covid hospital and transferred non-Covid patients to other hospitals run by the non-Covid government.

The total number of states now stands at 8,59,669, while the number is at 6,777.

The districts that reported victims are Jaipur (41), Jodhpur (14), Bikaner (14), Udaipur (11), Alwar (10), Sikar (9), Rajsamand (7), Pali (6), Bhilwara (5), Jhunjhunu (5), Jhalawar (5), Kota (5), Barmer (4), Nagaur (3), Ajmer (3), Bharatpur (3), Tonk (3), Churu (2), Chittorgarh (2) and from one of Sirohi, Karauli, Dungarpur and Baran.

The districts that reported new cases are Jaipur (2,558), Jodhpur (776), Udaipur (607), Kota (481), Alwar (445), Sikar (429), Bharatpur (424), Jhunjhunu (359), Barmer (312 ))), Jaisalmer (306), Ajmer (301), Dausa (267), Rajsamand (250), Bikaner (205), Hanumangarh (203), Bhilwara (201), Dungarpur (201), Chittorgarh (189), Churu (178)), Sriganganagar (175), Jhalawar (169), Tonk (165), Nagaur (156), Pali (145), Baran (134), Sirohi (125), Banswara (123), Bundi (108), Sawai Madhopur (97), Karauli (81), Pratapgarh (58), Dholpur (52) and Jalore (10). FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

