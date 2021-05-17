International
COVID-positive passenger boarded Indian repatriation flight – Australian Aviation
A passenger on Friday the Indian repatriation flight showed positive before boarding but was unable to get his score before taking off.
Prabhjot Singh insisted he called and emailed Qantas in advance to make sure he was negative, but was told he would be allowed to fly.
The news will add to concerns about the accuracy of pre-flight required tests which has led to a large number of returnees testing positive for COVID at Australian hotel quarantine facilities. Late last year, a binding negative result required Australians to board a plane to return home.
On Friday, the first repatriation flight from India landed in Darwin after a three-week break.
787-9, VH-ZNE msn 63391, departed from Delhi at 8:46 pm on May 14 as flight QF112 and landed at 8:51 am the next day. A total of 70 people were barred from boarding either contracting COVID or being close contacts of someone who had.
Singh said he only got his positive PCR test result after landing in Darwin, despite calling in advance both Qantas and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
People started getting emails saying sorry I’m not on this flight, so I called Qantas again and said you should have something now because people are getting emails, he told ABC. They said no, if it is not updated on your ticket, you would probably go.
When his results arrived Saturday, he was taken to a safer area of the Howard Springs facility.
Qantas said in response that it had reiterated to its diagnostic agency that it must ensure that all laboratories used have appropriate accreditations.
We continue to work with DFAT to ensure the process is working properly, she said.
The reason we went to India was to bring home as many Australians as possible. Together with DFAT all established protocols were created to minimize the risk of virus importation and maximize the security of all persons on board.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government is working closely with Qantas on the testing regime.
They will receive any support from us. But it is a very difficult environment to operate on at the moment, he said on Sunday.
A second Qanta flight is expected to land on Monday morning.
787-9, VH-ZNH msn 36241, departed from London at 9:33 a.m. on May 16 as flight QF110 and is expected to land at Darwin at 9:55 p.m.
This comes as India continues to struggle with its second terrible wave of COVID infections, which has seen nearly 400,000 new cases a day, and surpassed hospitals struggling to provide oxygen to patients.
The total death toll in India is now close to 260,000.
Late last month, the federal government introduced a temporary ban on all flights from India, banning eight planned repatriations, due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country.
The government later made it an official crime for anyone to try the trip, punishable by a $ 66,000 fine.
One week later, Prime Minister Morrison announced that repatriation flights from India would resume as soon as the temporary ban ended on May 15, and said up to six repatriation flights could occur by the end of the month.
The Prime Minister said he would first target the 900 most vulnerable Australians stuck in India.
The initial decision to place that biosafety order by May 15 has proved very effective and he will continue his full course until then without any change, Prime Minister Morrison said at the time.
What we are going to do is take our first repatriation flight to the Northern Territory as part of the card arrangements we have to bring back those first people from India at the time.
The challenge we have had with arrivals from India is the higher incidence of infections and the stress it was putting on the quarantine system.
Later, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said she would be pleased to receive passengers from India, while Victoria, SA and Queensland were also told they were considering helping with the cargo.
The move to stop the repatriation of foreigners to India was a blow to the more than 9,000 in the country who have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade that they want to return.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]