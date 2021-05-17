Aussies support closed international border: Newspaper





Australia is likely to start a slow methodical and secure opening of its international borders in the first half of 2022, says Nick Coatsworth.

His comments come as a new opinion poll shows that the vast majority of people are supporters of the international border that remains closed. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing renewed calls to open the border from business leaders and lawmakers after assumptions in last week’s federal budget revealed that the border would not be raised until mid-2022. Dr Coatsworth, the country’s former deputy chief medical officer, said the vaccinations would help the Aussies feel more comfortable about the COVID-19 threat. “I think at least the first half of 2022 is when we can start a slow methodical and secure opening of our international borders,” he told Today. “I think it is perfectly reasonable that three-quarters of the Aussies do not want the borders to open now. “What we need to start a conversation with the community is what to do in 2022? “What do we do when most Australians are vaccinated and immune, safe from hospitalization, safe from death from COVID-19?” Almost three in four voters surveyed in a franchise Newspaper for The Australian said international borders should remain closed at least until mid-next year and support the government’s approach. Victorian Liberal MP Katie Allen agreed that Australia should maintain its border restrictions for now, saying COVID-19 is still going overseas. “We are where we are because we have done the right thing, we have heard the evidence and no one thinks we should open up now,” Allen told Today. “This does not mean that we should not start talking about what the future might look like. “But now we are in a good position and we have to stick to it.” Joel Fitzgibbon said a group of MPs pressuring Mr Morrison to open the border sooner are feeling pressure from voters in their constituencies. But he said Australians were being asked to risk their population to take refuge in the Aussies. “We are leaving people there to die, literally,” Mr Fitzgibbon said. “This would not have happened if the government had moved faster to quarantine and indeed to vaccination.” Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce told the Sunrise that the risk of rampant coronavirus in Australia would cause real political pain for the government. “No one likes a situation where people are locked up or held overseas, but unfortunately, we have to go with the risks for people here,” Mr Joyce said. “The alternative is for people to come back here and people die. Then there will be a real protest. “People would say, ‘You’re responsible for those deaths, you’re responsible for my mother or father dying.'”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos