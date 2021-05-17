COVID-19: 125 Saudis arrested in two mass rallies







Image credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: Police have arrested 53 Saudi men in a mass rally of COVID-19 rules, a security official said as Saudi Arabia stepped up efforts to curb the spread of the disease. They were arrested at a holiday home in Najran, in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, a provincial police spokesman added. Earlier Sunday, police arrested 72 women for illegally gathering at a wedding hall in Jazan, in the southwest corner of Saudi Arabia. Their conduct is a violation of the preventive and preventive measures taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Disciplinary proceedings have been instituted against them and they have been referred to the public prosecutor’s office, he said. Saudi authorities have introduced fines ranging from 5,000 SR ($ 1,333) to 100,000 SR to restrict public rallies. The rules prohibit any meeting that contains people from more than one family sharing the same house, or one consisting of five or more people without housing relations. A minimum fine of SR 5,000 will be imposed on any person who attends or organizes an illegal gathering, but those who turn out to violate the rules risk a fine of up to SR 10,000 if they gather with family members with whom they do not reside; a fine of SR 15,000 for escorting to a residence or public area with non-family members; a fine of SR 30,000 for events including weddings, funerals, parties and seminars, or in salons and other businesses; and SR 50,000 for workers who gather at home, buildings under construction, holiday homes or farms that are not their place of residence. Authorities also imposed a range of fines of 5,000 to 100,000 SR for any customer or employee meetings inside or outside commercial establishments that exceed the numbers set out in the precautionary measures. Repeated offenders will face increasing fines, with private sector facilities facing three-month closures for their first offense and six-month closures and referrals to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the second. Security units have been set up to monitor and enforce these regulations, but members of the public are also encouraged to report any illegal gatherings using the toll-free number 999 (or 911 in the Mecca region). Saudi Arabia has so far confirmed a number of more than 426,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 7,000 related victims. The official spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health said the confirmed case curve in the UK is going through a steady phase and that the epidemiological curve trend is declining as more than 11.5 million COVID-19 strokes have been administered so far.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos