International
Study shows that online gambling increased during blocking, especially among regular gamblers
Regular gamblers were more than six times more likely to gamble online than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new study.
The study, led by the University of Bristol and published today (May 17) at Journal of Gambling Studies, showed regular male gamblers were particularly prone to gambling more often online during public blocking in the UK, compared to their previously reported gambling habits.
Although men and women generally played games less frequently during blocking, in part due to the closure of betting shops, some forms of gambling increased. For example, the use of online gambling, including poker, bingo and casino games, increased sixfold among regular players. Respondents who gambled occasionally were still found to be more than twice as likely as before to play online games. Those who fought financially before the pandemic were more likely to report gambling during the blockade.
Lead author Professor Alan Emond, of the University of Bristol School of Medicine, said: “This study provides unique real-time insights into how attitudes and behaviors of gambling changed during blocking when everyone was stuck inside and unable to take findings in most social activities.the findings reveal that although many forms of gambling were limited, a minority of regular gamblers significantly increased their gambling and online bets.As with so many consequences of the pandemic, inequalities have worsened and particularly vulnerable groups are affected worse. “
Comparative research used two online questionnaires during the first blockade in 2020, which surveyed the same group of adults, on average 28 years old, who had previously been asked similar questions about pre-pandemic gambling as part of the study known to children of the ’90s, also known as the Avon Longitudinal Study for Parents and Children (ALSPAC).
More than 2,600 adults responded and the results found that during the blockade men were three times more likely than women to gamble regularly, defined as more than once a week. Large drinking, defined as more than six units in one session (equivalent to more than three beer drinks) at least once a week, was strongly associated with regular gambling between men and women. These trends are likely to be much greater in reality, as the majority (70 percent) of respondents in the blockchain surveys were women.
Professor Emond, a public health expert, said: “The strong link between excessive drinking and regular gambling is of particular concern, as they are both addictive behaviors which can have serious health and social consequences. With more availability “Through gambling through various online channels, vulnerable groups can be caught in a destructive cycle. A public health approach is needed to minimize the harm of gambling.”
The research is based on other evidence, including the YouGov Covid-19 tracking study, which found that regular gamblers turned to new online options during blocking. Data from the Gambling Commission obtained from the UK’s largest gambling operators also showed increased revenue during blocking for online gambling, especially in esports, which gained dramatically in popularity after live sports betting events were suspended. Previous research in the Journal of Public Policy & Marketing, led by the University of Bristol, has found that children are particularly concerned with gambling advertising on social media.
Internet advertising expert and co-author Agnes Nairn, professor of marketing at the University of Bristol School of Management, said: “The results of this study and the most widely reported trends are quite alarming. As gambling habits shift online, groups vulnerable including children and adults who drink heavily can be more easily absorbed in these channels.The increased proliferation of work at home is also an important policy consideration in the future, as the temptation to play online game, i amplified by smart ads, it ‘s always there.Children are also falling prey to this ad, especially for esports, on social media and can get stuck in addictive habits from an early age.Stricter regulation in this area is needed in increase to protect unwanted consumers. ”
Alison Clare, Director of Research, Information and Knowledge at GambleAware, said: “We know that gambling is part of the daily lives of vulnerable children, young people and adults, and this research sheds further light on the impact of Covid GambleAware is committed to ensuring that all those affected by the harm of gambling have access to the information and advice they need.All organizations, including the National Gambling Service, are committed to “Health and charities need to work together to reduce stigma and raise awareness of the help and support that is available through the National Gambling Treatment Service.”
###
Responsibility: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of the press releases posted on EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]