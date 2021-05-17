The editor-in-chief of the AP calls for an investigation into the Israeli air strike World News

WASHINGTON (AP) The editor-in-chief of the Associated Press on Sunday called for an independent inquiry into Israeli air strikes who targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, the Al-Jazeera broadcaster and other media, saying the public deserves to know the facts.

Separately, the media observer Reporters Without Borders asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the Israeli bombing of a building housing media organizations as a potential war crime.

Sally Buzbee, executive editor of APs, said the Israeli government has not yet provided clear evidence supporting its attack, which flattened the 12-storey al-Jalaa tower.

The Israeli military, which gave AP reporters and other tenants about an hour to evacuate, claimed Hamas used the building for an office of military intelligence and weapons development. Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Israel was compiling evidence for the U.S. but refused to commit to securing it within the next two days.

We were in the middle of fighting, Conricus said Sunday. It is in the process and I am sure that the information will be presented in due time.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had shared what it says was evidence of Hamas presence in the targeted building through intelligence channels. But neither the White House nor the State Department would say if any U.S. officials had seen it.

Buzbee said the AP has had offices in the al-Jalaa tower for 15 years and was never informed or had any indication that Hamas could be in the building. She said the facts need to be presented.

We are in a conflict situation, Buzbee said. We do not take sides in that conflict. We have heard the Israelites say they have evidence; we do not know what that evidence is.

“We think it is appropriate at this point to have an independent look at what happened yesterday an independent investigation,” she added.

In remarks Sunday, Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s claims that the building housed a Hamas intelligence office. Asked if he had provided supporting evidence for this in a phone call with President Joe Biden on Saturday, Netanyahu said we pass them through our intelligence people.

Paris-based Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, said in a letter to the chief court prosecutor that the offices of 23 international and local media organizations have been destroyed over the past six days.

RSF said there were strong reasons to believe that the Israeli military intentionally targeting media organizations and deliberately destroying their equipment could violate one of the court statues. He said the attacks serve to reduce, if not neutralize, the media’s ability to inform the public.

The RSF has asked the international tribunal, based in the Dutch city of The Hague, to include the latest attacks in an open war crimes investigation into March on Israeli practices in the Palestinian territories.

Buzbee said AP reporters were shocked after the airstrike but are doing well and reporting the news. She expressed concern about the impact on news coverage.

It affects the world’s right to know what is happening on both sides of the conflict in real time, she said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone Saturday with AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt. The State Department said Blinken offered his unwavering support to freelance journalists and media organizations around the world and noted the need for them to report to conflict zones. “

Buzbee and Conricus spoke on CNNs Trusted Sources and Netanyahu was on CBS Face the Nation.