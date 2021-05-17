International
Richmond, BC Arjan Bhullar crowned world champion in MMA
He has been defeated for Canada at the Olympic, Commonwealth and Pan American Games, but Richmond’s Arjan Bhullar is celebrating his biggest win to date.
On Saturday, the BC-born warrior was crowned One Championship Mixed Martial Arts Champion after beating reigning heavyweight king Brandon Vera with a second round TKO.
“You visualize it, you plan it, you train for it, but when it happens there is no feeling like it. “Champion This is for life, that remains baby,” Bhullar told Global News.
Read more:
UFC fighter Arjan Bhullar knocking down barriers wearing turban as he enters the octagon
“All those historical moments (wrestling) were significant, big moments in my life, but each of them led to this. It was truly a lifetime of work, the goal has always been to be a world champion and that means it. It’s a great feeling for my family, for myself, for the community, for Richmond-born and raised ah, man, it’s extraordinary. ”
Bhullar has represented the maple leaf many times, at the ONE Championship he made the decision to highlight his Indian heritage.
With his victory, he became the first MMA champion of Indian descent, and he said he hoped to inspire more champions from the country with which he feels a close family relationship.
Trends
19-year-old BC hospitalized with rare COVID-associated syndrome commonly found in children
Delaying 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine may better protect against COVID-19: study
“When it came to fighting, look, we had our GSP (Georges St-Pierre), we had our Carlos Newton UFC champions,” he said.
“Back home (in India) it will be great, it gives you hope that it is possible, it really means it. There will be so many champions coming down the pipes as soon as they see that this is possible. “
Read more:
Lethbridge fighter Cody Jerome to answer the bell in the intercontinental title period
Bhullar said the victory was especially important now, as India is being destroyed by COVID-19.
“I think time could not have been better in terms of giving that hope and giving that positivity and good distraction from the harsh reality on the ground.”
So what’s next for the world champion, now that he’s reached the top?
Meet the MMA star of BC friends
Don’t be surprised if you see Bhullar in the pro wrestling ring, either with WWE or AEW with both, whom he said he is talking to.
Wherever his career takes him from here, Bhullar said Saturday’s victory can never be taken from him and from the young people he hopes to inspire.
“I’ve never had that, growing up where I can say hey, ‘that guy is a world champion, he looks like me, he talks like me, he’ve grown up with the same values,” he said.
“If I can do it now for someone else, it will simply multiply and multiply in terms of success and positivity in this world. And what is life all about other than living crazy experiences and leaving it a little better than when you came here? “
See link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]