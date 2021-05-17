Richmond, BC Arjan Bhullar crowned world champion in MMA

He has been defeated for Canada at the Olympic, Commonwealth and Pan American Games, but Richmond’s Arjan Bhullar is celebrating his biggest win to date.

On Saturday, the BC-born warrior was crowned One Championship Mixed Martial Arts Champion after beating reigning heavyweight king Brandon Vera with a second round TKO.

“You visualize it, you plan it, you train for it, but when it happens there is no feeling like it. “Champion This is for life, that remains baby,” Bhullar told Global News.

“All those historical moments (wrestling) were significant, big moments in my life, but each of them led to this. It was truly a lifetime of work, the goal has always been to be a world champion and that means it. It’s a great feeling for my family, for myself, for the community, for Richmond-born and raised ah, man, it’s extraordinary. ”

Bhullar has represented the maple leaf many times, at the ONE Championship he made the decision to highlight his Indian heritage.

With his victory, he became the first MMA champion of Indian descent, and he said he hoped to inspire more champions from the country with which he feels a close family relationship.

“When it came to fighting, look, we had our GSP (Georges St-Pierre), we had our Carlos Newton UFC champions,” he said.

“Back home (in India) it will be great, it gives you hope that it is possible, it really means it. There will be so many champions coming down the pipes as soon as they see that this is possible. “

Bhullar said the victory was especially important now, as India is being destroyed by COVID-19.

“I think time could not have been better in terms of giving that hope and giving that positivity and good distraction from the harsh reality on the ground.”

So what’s next for the world champion, now that he’s reached the top?

















Don’t be surprised if you see Bhullar in the pro wrestling ring, either with WWE or AEW with both, whom he said he is talking to.

Wherever his career takes him from here, Bhullar said Saturday’s victory can never be taken from him and from the young people he hopes to inspire.

“I’ve never had that, growing up where I can say hey, ‘that guy is a world champion, he looks like me, he talks like me, he’ve grown up with the same values,” he said.

“If I can do it now for someone else, it will simply multiply and multiply in terms of success and positivity in this world. And what is life all about other than living crazy experiences and leaving it a little better than when you came here? “

