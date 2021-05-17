



Bonn, May 14, 2021 Harbor Portpoise (Phocoena Phocoena) is the only native species of cetaceut in the Baltic Sea. Alsosht is also one of the smallest marine mammals globally. Today, fewer than 500 individuals remain in the Baltic Sea area, threatened by capture, pollution, underwater noise, habitat degradation, and dwindling food sources. This has led the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (HELCOM) to classify the Baltic Proper Harbor Port as Critically Endangered. Likewise, the Scientific Committee of the International Whale Commission has expressed serious concern about the status of this population. Under ASCOBANS, sites are dedicated to the protection of the Port Authority. There are three ASCOBANS action plans for ports, and two of them, the Jastarnia Plan and the Western Baltic Conservation Plan focus on the conservation and recovery of Baltic port ports. Countries report annually on the progress of implementation of these plans – the latest progress reports can be found closed. Port and harbor M. Camm Last year, the ASCOBANS Parties adopted a resolution on the Baltic Port Proper Harbor, stressing the need to implement the obligation to strictly protect the Port as a species included in the EU Habitats Directive and considering the ASCOBANS Jastarnia Plan as a valuable contribution. The resolution further encourages the Parties to implement and develop alternative gears to replace static networks, and any other equipment, methods or techniques that could potentially be used to reduce capture from zero to the negative impact of population level on Baltic Ports of Production Port. The Secretariat has encouraged institutions around the Baltic Sea to participate in the International Baltic Port Day, which this year falls on May 16, 2021. Those who organize IDBHP events are invited to register them at ASCOBANS Facebook page, and send pictures. In 2002, ASCOBANS designated the third Sunday in May each year as International Baltic Port Day (IDBHP) to raise awareness of the critical conservation status of the only population of cetacean species living in the Baltic Sea. This day serves as a reminder to us that the disappearance is real and urgent action is required to save the Baltic Port. The public has a critical role to play in the fight against extinction. For example, buying consistently caught and certified fish can make a big difference. Thinking carefully about our consumption patterns in general is important and making sure that what we no longer use does not end up in ocean pollution. Find out more aboutwhat can you doon the ASCOBANS website.

