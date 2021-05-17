Cooperation or conflict? – Newspaper

HENRY Kissinger warns that the troubled relationship between the US and China bears the seed of war. President Joe Biden describes the ties between the two as an extreme competition, not a conflict. The latest US intelligence report places China as the main threat to America’s national security. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there are three aspects of the relationship with China that are adversarial, competitive and cooperative. Senior Chinese officials warn Washington against getting involved in a new Cold War and stress that the two countries have more to gain from cooperation. US officials abandon the Cold War analogy and claim they are not seeking to contain China. Many Western analysts see a fierce competition rather than a cold war between economic and technological superpowers.

How should these different characterizations be viewed? What do they hold for the future of the worlds’ most consistent relationships? How are other countries responding to this situation? Will these global powers be able to achieve a restoration or will their confrontation become a lasting feature of the international landscape?

The world’s most critical relationship, between the US and China, is likely to remain on an unstable course.

The general expectation that Sino-US relations would be less crowded in the post-Trump era has not materialized. Essentially, perhaps less in tone, the Biden administrations’ approach marks a continuation of Trumps policy. The earliest indication of this came from the first diplomatic engagement between them in March. It is worth remembering about its penetration into the attitude of both countries. Fierce exchanges ensued at the Anchorage meeting when Blinken raised deep concerns for his countries over China’s actions in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, its cyber-attacks and economic coercion against U.S. allies.

To Blinkens’s remarks, China’s top diplomat bluntly responded by saying that the US could no longer speak to China from a position of power and that it could hardly legitimize others given their treatment of Native Americans and when it faces race problems at home and undermining public confidence in democracy. While Blinkens claims he was talking about the international community, Yang Jiechi said the US did not represent world opinion nor the West.

Despite these difficult messages, Chinese diplomats insisted that the new global situation guaranteed a cooperative relationship between the two countries. They cited President Xi Jinpings’ vision for relations: No conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and victory. This did not elicit a positive response from the American side.

Starting a bumpy start, the relationship did not go into a recovery mode in the following months. Far from normalizing they continued to be tense. While China’s interest lies in easing tensions and building peaceful relations to enable them to manage disputes, the US has continued to ignite tensions from its aggressive stance. In fact, the only difference between the Trump and Bidens approaches is that the latter is trying to gather allies and countries to join it in opposing China. For example, the US used the recent G7 summit to mobilize a common front against China. The G7 communiqué criticized China for human rights, Hong Kong politics, and supported Taiwan’s participation in the WHO. Another example is the so-called Quad (Australia, India, Japan and USA) Washington is lining up to face China.

Why is the Biden administration adopting this stance? For some reasons. First, it is reflecting the anti-China mood and bipartisan consensus in America that sees China as an adversary whose growing power needs to be balanced. The demonization of China as a manipulative economic power dealing with unfair trade practices became a national narrative and set the context for the Biden administrations’ approach. Moreover, the Republican Party’s continued attacks on Biden to be lenient with China also formed a more faltering position than his administration might otherwise have adopted.

But because U.S. companies see China as an attractive economic opportunity, continue to do profitable business there, and banks are eager to expand, U.S. officials are forced to accept the cooperative aspect of the relationship. But by combining this with an opposing dimension, Washington seems to be adopting an incoherent or schizophrenic approach that is contributing to troubled relations with China.

U.S. actions to oppose China are also a classic response of a determined superpower to the rise of a new global power challenging its dominance. This has been a common phenomenon throughout history when energy dynamics have shifted radically. Fear of an economic and technological rival and its growing global reach has created uncertainties that are reflected today in U.S. behavior.

Yet there are limits to how far Washington can escalate tensions. As Andrew Bacevich, president of the Quincy Institute, wrote, Today, China produces almost everything American consumers want to buy, which we do using money borrowed from Chinese banks. In Washington, denouncing Beijing’s authoritarianism could bring a good line of applause. However, the reality is that our two nations are interdependent.

Boundaries are also set by the non-enthusiastic reaction from countries that Washington is seeking for its anti-China alliance. Even Europe’s closest allies, with economic parity over China, are reluctant to pull into such a coalition. Biden said at the Munich conference in April that the US and its allies faced long-term strategic competition with China and had to withstand its abuses and economic obligations. But Europe, much less the rest of the world, does not see it the same way. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says so openly, Japan is reluctant to sanction China and other Asian countries are even less willing to join any restrained Chinese coalition. Whether this reality pushes the US towards a conciliatory policy must be seen.

Beijing has shown a lot of tolerance in the face of US aggressive behavior, but a more secure China has pushed back against what it perceives as US harassment and intimidation. Rising nationalist sentiment in the country means Beijing will to continue to act decisively even when seeking a calmer and more cooperative relationship with the US As President Xi recently stated at the Boao Forum, any economic rift between the two global powers would be to the detriment of the worlds.

While the predictions of a conflict between the two countries are clearly overloaded, the most critical bilateral relations in the world are likely to remain on an unstable course for at least some time.

The writer is a former ambassador to the US, UK and UN.

Published in Agim, 17 May 2021