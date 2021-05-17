Little Saudi relations – Newspaper – DAWN.COM

OPPOSITION politicians have recently enjoyed criticism of the 19,000 bags of rice distributed in Punjab and KP by a Saudi aid agency as a meager benefit from a key ally. What this policy lost was an opportunity to debate meaningfully on the future of Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Such a discussion is much needed. The Gulf states, led by Saudi Arabia, will be key to Pakistan’s economic recovery in a post-Covid context. Pakistani labor needs access to Gulf markets, and Pakistan needs remittances. The country’s new geo-economic strategy must take into account the ways in which Pakistan can be an attractive trading partner for its Gulf allies. Pakistan also is in dire need of renewable energy projects that Saudi Arabia seeks to support.

While mutually beneficial economic opportunities should support the future of Saudi-Pakistan relations, the urgency to rectify relations lies in shifting geopolitical realities. Analysts until recently had written about Pakistan’s connection to the Gulf, citing the formators who began the romance with Turkey, and recent information deepening ties with India. But that picture is changing.

We have a chance to reformulate our ties with Saudi Arabia.

The horrific developments in Gaza and Israel will call into question the Gulf states detaining Israel in an attempt to unite against Iranian influence. This will make Pakistan with its determined anti-Israel stance seem less anachronistic in terms of its harmonization with Gulf policy. Divergence in Kashmir (coming after changes in Yemen, Qatar, Iran and Israel) may become the exception rather than the trend, and Islamabad and Riyadh may agree to disagree.

The Saudi-Qatar rapprochement will also enable Pakistan to settle matters with the kingdom, even as it pursues a deeper engagement with Doha, including an LNG agreement and plans for defense co-operation and labor market entry.

The new U.S. engagement with Iran on its nuclear program and the upcoming Iranian presidential election, along with Washington’s growing impatience with Saudi crown prince violations, should also help ease the sectarian divide that has come to determine the political landscape of the Middle East. This offers Pakistan an opportunity to reshape its ties with Saudi Arabia, recognizing that Islamabad’s influence in Tehran may fade and it can no longer offer convincingly to mediate between Riyadh and Tehran (although it must continue to balance these relations). due to the current threat of sectoral proxy conflict).

Pakistan’s greatest value to Saudi Arabia will remain in defense cooperation. But the changes mentioned mean there are likely to be fewer scenarios in which Islamabad and Riyadh do not look them in the eye on security issues. Counter-terrorism remains an area that deserves more coordination, especially as Pakistan stands on top of a resurgence of domestic militants.

The only way to navigate the shifting sands of Middle East geopolitics and ensure that Pakistan’s interests are protected is with a well-articulated, independent and futuristic foreign policy towards the Gulf. Recent clashes between the prime minister and the foreign service have highlighted how aspirational this demand can be. As Zahid Hussain wrote on these pages recently, the failures of our diplomats stemming from the failures in the foreign policy positioning actors are as strong as the scenario they offered.

And Pakistan’s engagement with Saudi Arabia since 2018 has shown the consequences of a weak scenario (remember Khans awkward withdrawal on kingdoms orders from the conference in Malaysia?). Writing for the Middle East Institute, Arif Rafic reported that part of the reason why the energy projects agreed with Riyadh in 2018 were not implemented is because Pakistan was poorly prepared to absorb funds and implement projects. This is a kind of delay that a well-designed foreign policy would avoid.

A clearer policy towards Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf will also articulate the parameters of information and much-needed cultural ties pursued with Riyadh. Pakistan’s religious-national identity remains controversial. Efforts to Arabize society through mandatory Arabic-language instruction and Saudi-funded madrassas have also met with resistance. Whether the goal is simply to better equip future work for immigrants or facilitate trade, we should state it clearly, rather than rebuild ourselves in the image of the Gulf.

The world is becoming more complex. The US is retreating to lick its internal wounds; China is rising, but has yet to clarify its position on many global issues, including the lines of political and sectarian disintegration in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia and China are playing with the possibility of closer ties, creating an interesting facilitating opportunity for Pakistan. We have no chance of getting entangled in our relationship with Saudi Arabia in this changing scenario; we have much to gain from the right achievement, and more to lose if we do not.

The writer is a political and integrity risk analyst.

Tweet: @humayusuf

Published in Agim, 17 May 2021