Kedarnath Temple reopened – view from the opening ceremony





The Kedarnath Temple portals opened today for worshipers, following the opening ceremony held at 5 p.m. The famous temple closed last year on November 16th. On May 14, Lord Shiva’s idol was moved from his winter residence to the Omkareshwar temple of Ukhimath. Today, it opened to fans after the opening ceremony. The temples of Gangotri and Yamunotri were reopened on 14 May. Shortly after the reopening of the temple, the Uttarakhand government said the portals were opened but the pilgrims were not allowed due to Covid-19. He said that in view of the pandemic, ‘Chardham Yatra’ was temporarily suspended. “Only rituals are performed without the pilgrimage allowed,” she said. “Kedarnath Shrine reopened today at 5am with all rituals. I beg Baba Kedarnath to keep them all healthy,” Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat wrote on Twitter. The Badrinath Temple will reopen in Brahmamuhurt at 4.15am tomorrow (Tuesday, May 18th). This temple was closed on November 19th. The portals of the four famous shrines Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri open every year between April and May after a six-month closing. Preparations for the reopening of the temples had begun weeks ago. In the last week of April, the ANI news agency reported that staff, officers from various departments and the Chardham Devasthanam Board were in Badrinath Dham and had begun the necessary preparations for the opening of the doors. Snow had been removed from the temple grounds. The agency said the cleanliness and paints were in full swing, Nagar Panchayat Badrinath had completed cleaning and sanitation work across Badrinath Dham and the water and energy system had been restored. Special attention was being paid to social distancing and wearing masks had become mandatory due to Covid’s second wave. Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos